Which Movies Got the Most Oscar Nominations in 2020?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the nominations for the 92nd Oscars earlier today, and it’s no surprise some films are dominating in many award categories — especially the nine titles nominated for Best Picture.

Which films received the most nominations? Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman”, Sam Mendes’ “1917”, and Quentin Tarantino’s Once upon a Time…in Hollywood” all received 10 nominations each. But it is “Joker” from Director Todd Phillips that has received the most nominations with a total of 11.

Nominations don’t exactly equal wins though. We’ve learned from history that there is no guarantee a film will actually get the award even with multiple chances. Take for instance Martin Scorsese’s “Gangs of New York” (2002) which was nominated for 10 Oscars without one win. Another example is “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994) which was nominated for 7 Oscars but didn’t take home even one.

This year’s nominations are not without controversy though. The Academy has already been criticized for not having any women nominated for Best Director and all but one minority (Bong Joon Ho for “Parasite”) for the coveted award. In general, there is a lack of diversity as the majority of nominees are white males.

It would have been nice to see movies like Jordan Peele’s “Us”, Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell”, and Joe Talbot’s “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” get some recognition, just to name a few. It was good, however, to see Cynthia Erivo get nominated for Best Actress in a Leading for her performance in “Harriet”.