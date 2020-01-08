Sony Intros New 8k HDR TVs at CES2020

Among a new lineup of 4k OLED and LED TVs announced for 2020 Sony is also showing off new 8k LED TV models. The 75″ and 85″ class Z8H series deliver 7,680 x 4,320 resolution, High Dynamic Range with Dolby Vision, Picture Processor X1 for higher contrast, and 120 frames-per-second with 4k content.

For audio, the Z8H series TVs include support for Dolby Atmos. But what is more innovative is their new Frame Tweeter and Sound-from-Picture Reality technology. This feature actually vibrates the frame of the TV to emit sounds that matches the picture.

The TVs also introduce Ambient Optimization — a new feature that optimizes picture and sound for any environment.

In addition, the Sony Z8H series work with smart speakers from Google and Amazon, and connectivity with many other devices including Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

Sony didn’t reveal pricing on any of these 2020 models. However, their existing 85″ XBR Z9G Master Series 8k TV sells for $13k, so we would expect the Z8H series to be more affordable.

New 4k TV models introduced at CES include a small 48″ class OLED TV (MASTER Series A9S), 55″ and 65″ class OLED TVs (A8H series), several new X950H 4k LED models, and several X900H 4k LED models.