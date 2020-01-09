Verizon dropping long-term contracts and bundles

Verizon is responding to the increasing number of television watchers who have dropped traditional cable and satellite TV bundles and switched to streaming services instead. In effect, they will offer FiOS TV as a separate product from its internet service.

As far as the long-term contracts that everyone hates, Verizon announced today they would be charging customers month-to-month.

Verizon calls the change “Mix & Match on Fios” and says customers “customers get more choices and only pay for what they want when it comes to Internet and TV – no surprises.”

There are still plenty of packages to choose from though, including three internet service tiers (100 Mbps ($39.99/mo), 300 Mbps ($59.99/mo) & Gigabit ($79.99/mo)) and five FiOS TV tiers (125 channels ($50/mo), 300 channels ($70/mo), and 425 channels ($90/mo)).

A “Test Drive” tier will let you try out 425 channels for $50 plus $12 set-top box rental.

In their press release Verizon says they will still offer YouTube TV for $49.99. That means a “cord-cutting” customer could get basic Verizon internet service and watch YouTube TV for $90 per month plus taxes and fees.

Home telephone service is also offered starting at $20 per month.

Some fees like charging for broadcast and regional sports networks will be dropped. But not all. For internet service Verizon customers will still have to pay $15 per month for a router and/or $12 per month for a set-top box to watch FiOS TV.

Source: Verizon