‘Queen & Slim’ up for pre-order on Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD

Universal Pictures’ Queen & Slim is up for pre-order on Digital, Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. Both Blu-ray combo editions will include a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD) along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Directed by Melina Matsoukas (Insecure), Queen & Slim stars Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Bokeem Woodbine in a drama written by Lena Waithe. Waithe wrote the screenplay based on the story by James Frey and Lena Waithe.

Queen & Slim is currently priced $19.99 (Digital HD/UHD), $27.35 (Blu-ray), $36.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $19.99 (DVD) at Amazon. Check the cart below for up-to-date prices.