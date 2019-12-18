Gemini Man 4k Blu-ray boasts 60fps with Dolby Vision HDR

Ang Lee’s Gemini Man releases to digital on Dec. 23, 2019, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Jan. 14, 2020. What’s notable about the 4k Blu-ray edition, Gemini Man is presented at 60 frames-per-second — a first for a Dolby Vision HDR release and the first Paramount disc with the high frame rate.

On Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray, Gemini Man will arrive in 2-disc combo editions with Digital Copies. The 4k Blu-ray is presented in 2160p (1.85:1) and Blu-ray 1080p (1.85:1). The soundtrack on both Blu-rays is encoded in Dolby Atmos object-oriented audio.

Extras on the Blu-ray editions include alternate and deleted scenes along with six featurettes. On the 4k Blu-ray, there’s also an exclusive visual effects scene breakdown in 60fps presented by WETA.

Gemini Man is available to order from Amazon on Blu-ray for $22.99 (List: $27.99), 4k Blu-ray for $27.99 for (List: $39.99), DVD for $17.99 (List: $22), and Digital HD for $19.99.

Bonus Features

On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc

Visual Effects Progression presented by WETA—In 60FPS, Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range

On Blu-ray Disc