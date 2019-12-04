The 25th James Bond Film ‘No Time To Die’ First Trailer Released



As promised, the first trailer for the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die has been released. The Eon, MGM, and Universal Pictures production will premiere in the United States on April 8, 2020.

The world is arming faster than we can respond.

The two-minute, 30-second trailer for No Time To Die encapsulates the film’s story in which Bond has left active service, presumed dead, and living in Jamaica. But he is driven back into service when a friend from the CIA desperately asks for help, and the British agent finds the world threatened by a villain armed with unprecedented technology.

No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig in his fifth (and apparently last) role as the Ian Fleming character known as 007. He is joined by Ana de Armas (Knives Out) and Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), along with returning cast members Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, and Jeffrey Wright.

The $250M film was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga who co-wrote the screenplay with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Flea Bag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.