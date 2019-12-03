Marvel Studios releases teaser trailer for ‘Black Widow’



Marvel Studios has released a 2-minute teaser trailer for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson. The feature film was directed by Cate Shortland and written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson based on the Marvel character Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.

The film also stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, and William Hurt. In the teaser trailer, we also catch glimpses of Samuel L. Jackson and Jeremy Renner. Robert Downey Jr. is rumored to make an appearance in the film.

Black Widow is expected to premiere in the US on May 1, 2020. The teaser trailer already has over 15 million views on YouTube alone.