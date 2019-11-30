The Newest Movies & Shows in 4k Ultra HD on Prime Video

Looking for movies and shows to watch on your new 4k TV? Here’s a list of popular new titles available free on Amazon Prime Video in Ultra HD. Many of the titles feature HDR (High Dynamic Range) along with 2160p video resolution, allowing a wider color range on TVs and devices that support it. Highlights include Season Two of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, new series Brittany Runs a Marathon, several Marvel titles, and 20 movies from the James Bond franchise.

New Shows on Prime in 4k Ultra HD

Bosch (Season 5) HDR

Brittany Runs a Marathon (Season 1) HDR

Fleabag (Season 2) HDR

Fukuyadou Honpo-Kyoto Love Story S1 [Japanese]

The Boys (Season 1)

The Expanse (Season 2)

The Family Man (Season 1) HDR

The Feed (Season 1)

The Grand Tour (Season 3) HDR

The Last Tycoon (Season 1) HDR

Tokyo Girl (Season 1) [Japanese]

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 2) HDR

Marvel Cinematic Films

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The First Avenger

Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 2

Marvel Studios’ Thor

Marvel Studios’ The Avengers

James Bond Films