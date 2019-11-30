The Newest Movies & Shows in 4k Ultra HD on Prime Video

amazon-prime-video-added-dec-19Looking for movies and shows to watch on your new 4k TV? Here’s a list of popular new titles available free on Amazon Prime Video in Ultra HD. Many of the titles feature HDR (High Dynamic Range) along with 2160p video resolution, allowing a wider color range on TVs and devices that support it. Highlights include Season Two of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, new series Brittany Runs a Marathon, several Marvel titles, and 20 movies from the James Bond franchise.

New Shows on Prime in 4k Ultra HD

  • Bosch (Season 5) HDR
  • Brittany Runs a Marathon  (Season 1) HDR
  • Fleabag (Season 2) HDR
  • Fukuyadou Honpo-Kyoto Love Story S1 [Japanese]
  • The Boys (Season 1)
  • The Expanse (Season 2)
  • The Family Man (Season 1) HDR
  • The Feed (Season 1)
  • The Grand Tour (Season 3) HDR
  • The Last Tycoon (Season 1) HDR
  • Tokyo Girl (Season 1) [Japanese]
  • Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 2) HDR

Marvel Cinematic Films

  • Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The First Avenger
  • Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 2
  • Marvel Studios’ Thor
  • Marvel Studios’ The Avengers

James Bond Films

  • Dr. No (1962)
  • From Russia with Love (1963)
  • Goldfinger (1964)
  • Thunderball (1965)
  • You Only Live Twice (1967)
  • On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
  • Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
  • Live and Let Die (1973)
  • The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
  • The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
  • Moonraker (1979)
  • For Your Eyes Only (1981)
  • Octopussy (1983)
  • Never Say Never Again (1983)
  • A View to a Kill (1985)
  • The Living Daylights (1987)
  • License to Kill (1989)
  • GoldenEye (1995)
  • Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
  • The World Is Not Enough (1999)
  • Die Another Day (2002)

List of 4k HDR Movies & TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video

