The Newest Movies & Shows in 4k Ultra HD on Prime Video

Looking for movies and shows to watch on your new 4k TV? Here’s a list of popular new titles available free on Amazon Prime Video in Ultra HD. Many of the titles feature HDR (High Dynamic Range) along with 2160p video resolution, allowing a wider color range on TVs and devices that support it. Highlights include Season Two of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, new series Brittany Runs a Marathon, several Marvel titles, and 20 movies from the James Bond franchise.
New Shows on Prime in 4k Ultra HD
- Bosch (Season 5) HDR
- Brittany Runs a Marathon (Season 1) HDR
- Fleabag (Season 2) HDR
- Fukuyadou Honpo-Kyoto Love Story S1 [Japanese]
- The Boys (Season 1)
- The Expanse (Season 2)
- The Family Man (Season 1) HDR
- The Feed (Season 1)
- The Grand Tour (Season 3) HDR
- The Last Tycoon (Season 1) HDR
- Tokyo Girl (Season 1) [Japanese]
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 2) HDR
Marvel Cinematic Films
- Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The First Avenger
- Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 2
- Marvel Studios’ Thor
- Marvel Studios’ The Avengers
James Bond Films
- Dr. No (1962)
- From Russia with Love (1963)
- Goldfinger (1964)
- Thunderball (1965)
- You Only Live Twice (1967)
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
- Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
- Live and Let Die (1973)
- The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
- The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
- Moonraker (1979)
- For Your Eyes Only (1981)
- Octopussy (1983)
- Never Say Never Again (1983)
- A View to a Kill (1985)
- The Living Daylights (1987)
- License to Kill (1989)
- GoldenEye (1995)
- Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
- The World Is Not Enough (1999)
- Die Another Day (2002)
