‘No Time To Die’ Teaser Trailer Released



MGM has released a teaser trailer during Sunday Night Football for No Time To Die – the 25th film in the James Bond franchise.

The teaser anticipates a full trailer premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 4 in which we’ll get a longer look at the upcoming movie slated for April 8, 2020 in the US.

No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig in his fifth (and apparently last) role as the Ian Fleming character known as 007. He is joined by Ana de Armas (Knives Out) and Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), along with returning cast members Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, and Jeffrey Wright.

The film was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Fukunaga. Flea Bag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge also had a part in writing the screenplay for the film.