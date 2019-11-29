Enjoy 4k HDR & Dolby Atmos with this Sony Bravia Ultra HD TV setup

Black Friday has got so many deals going on that it might be hard to distinguish which are the best. But you can’t go wrong with this Sony 4k TV setup.

Amazon has dropped the price of the 65″ Sony Bravia TV (XBR-65X900F) with Dolby Atmos soundbar to just $2,096. This Black Friday deal saves you over $1,700 off the list price!

With this home theater setup you can stream the latest 4k movies and shows from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV, and, enjoy expanded color depth with any content that features HDR10, Dolby Vision, or HLG High Dynamic Range.

Best of all, the Sony TV setup comes bundled with the Sony HT-ST5000 soundbar packing 800 watts of power, 7.1.2 channels, subwoofer, and support for Dolby Atmos. The immersive audio format is the latest in home theater to bring lifelike sound to home theater systems.

