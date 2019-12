This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen a brand new Apple MacBook, and it’s only today during Black Friday! Amazon has dropped the price of the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch laptop with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD to only $649.99. That’s a savings of $349 off the list price of $999.99! This MacBook Air model features a 1.8 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 Processor, Intel HD Graphics 6000, two USB 3 ports, Thunderbolt 2 port, and Sdxc port. Click here to get the deal on Amazon.