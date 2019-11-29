Apple AirPods drop to only $129 on Black Friday!

By
hdreport
-

Apple-AirPods-w-case-cropYesterday, we let you know that Amazon was selling the Apple Airpods for only $134 pre-Black Friday. Today, for a limited time Amazon has dropped the price of the AirPods with Apple Charging Case to $129 — a savings of $30 off the list price of $159!

Want something fancier? Amazon has also dropped the price of the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case even lower to $154.99 on Amazon, — a savings of $44 off the list price of $199.

The latest model Apple AirPods Pro have also been marked down from the list price of $249.99, but not as much as the basic AirPods. Amazon is selling the pro model for $234.98 — a savings of 6%.

