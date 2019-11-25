Disney uploads new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ‘They Fly Now’ clip

Here’s a new film clip from Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise Of Skywalker released just hours ago on YouTube. Unofficially referred to as “They Fly Now,” the clip features new unseen footage from the upcoming film. We won’t spoil the fun but you can find out for yourself in less than 30-seconds.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases to theaters in the US on December 20, 2019. The ninth movie in the Star Wars saga was directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley. Classic ‘Star Wars’ actors Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams also make appearances in the film.

In theaters, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be presented at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with either DTS:X or Dolby Atmos wherever the immersive audio formats are supported.

The film was produced by Lucasfilm, Bad Robot, and Walt Disney Pictures.