The Best Reference Quality 4k Movies For Your Home Theater

Image: Curtis Adams via Pexels

Want to know what movies will push your home theater to the max? Here’s a list of films that you might find on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital that present stunning video imagery (usually enhanced with HDR) on today’s highest-quality OLED, QLED, LED, Plasma, and projection screens. HDR in home media comes in three flavors: Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ (although HLG is typically found in live broadcasts) and will expand color depth on screens that support the formats.

On the audio side, these movies offer incredible reference-quality sound that is unrivaled. 4k Blu-rays, Blu-rays, and Digital movies can offer state-of-the-art immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats. However, the highest quality audio doesn’t always mean more channels or Atmos. There are notably many films that offer incredible audio quality in 5.1 and 7.1 channels such as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Interstellar, and Ridley Scott’s Prometheus.

Why choose physical media over digital? Video and audio quality can be measured by the bits delivered. The more bits, the more detail. 4k Blu-ray offers the highest bitrates, typically at least 2 – 3 times higher than streaming from the best services like Apple TV. If you don’t have a disc player, however, maximize the quality by ensuring your service plan offers 4k. And, go wired whenever possible! Here are some of the best reference-quality movies we recommend owning in your home theater library.

The Best Reference Quality 4k Movies

1917 (2019)

1917 (2019) on 4k Blu-ray Purchase on Amazon

1917 presents an incredibly sharp video image with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack that offers one of the best immersive and dynamic home audio experiences to date. High and low frequencies fill the sound space in this soon-to-be-classic war film. The Sam Mendes film was nominated for a total of ten Academy Awards, winning three including Best Cinematography for Roger Deakins’ groundbreaking seamless shot. This is one high-quality home media presentation, especially on 4k Blu-ray. Highly Recommended. Ranked in our Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2020.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

2001: A Space Odyssey on 4k Blu-ray Purchase on Amazon

2001: A Space Odyssey was meticulously restored and remastered in 4k resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Not only one of the most influential sci-fi films of the last century, the 4k Blu-ray release is a perfect example of how good an older film can look on Ultra HD Blu-ray. With rich black levels, HDR that brings out excellent color depth, and a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack that immerses viewers, this film is a must-have for your home theater library. Highly Recommended.

All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

On 4k Blu-ray and Digital 4k, All Quiet on the Western Front is a gorgeous presentation of Oscar-winning cinematic imagery from James Friend with reference quality video (enhanced with Dolby Vision/HDR10) and an immersive Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack that showcases the Oscar-winning compositions by Volker Bertelmann. For physical media collectors, the 2-disc edition from MPI comes with a 24-page booklet and lots of bonus material! Highly Recommended. Read Review

Avatar: The Way of Water (2023)

Avatar: The Way of Water 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

The color, detail, and richness of the scenery in Avatar: The Way of Water may have you pausing scenes just to take it all in. The soundtrack, offered in Dolby Atmos, provides an excellent immersive experience with surround sound and low-frequency effects that sound amazing on a multi-speaker system. Both Avatar movies are great to have in your 4k collection, but ‘The Way of Water’ delivers native 4k that impresses with reference quality imagery. Read Review

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) 4k Blu-ray Purchase on Amazon

Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 (the sequel to Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner, is not only a visual masterpiece but an audio work of art as well. There are deep low-frequency moments in this film masterly delivered to subwoofers, as well as immersive effects that put you right in the middle of the action. When you ask a home theater expert what movies show off color and sound potential, Blade Runner 2049 is usually one of the first titles that comes to mind. On 4k Blu-ray the movie is reference quality, all the way. Blade Runner 2049 was ranked in our list of Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2018. Highly Recommended.

Dune (2021)

Dune (2021) 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Edition Buy on Amazon

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (2021) on 4k Blu-ray sets a standard by which other movies should go by. The incredible set and costume design, outstanding music score from Hans Zimmer, intricate and immersive sound design, and beautiful cinematography by Greig Fraser make this the perfect home theater experience especially for fans of the genre. Highly Recommended. Read Review

Dune: Part Two (2024)

Dune: Part Two 4k UHD Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

An absolute masterpiece of sound mixing in Dolby Atmos underscores razor sharp 4k/HDR imagery on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two exceeds expections in home theater applications. Low frequency and surround sound effects make this a dream audio experience for audiophiles and sci-fi fans alike, with a complex layering of audio sources. The color grading is an earthy palette with wide contrast ratio that takes advantage of increased bit-depth though Dolby Vision/HDR10. Dune: Part Two gets perfect scores for Story, Video, & Audio. Highly Recommended. Read Review

Dunkirk (2017)

Dunkirk (2017) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Christoper Nolan’s WWII wartime drama Dunkirk is not only a 3x Oscar-winning feature film, it’s also an immersive audio and visual experience for your home theater. The cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema and color grading looks absolutely gorgeous in 4k with HDR. And, the soundtrack with music by Hans Zimmer pushes 5.1 to the limits with pounding low frequency effects in subwoofers and surround sound that hits every discreet channel. Highly Recommended.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Edge of Tomorrow: Live. Die. Repeat. 4k Blu-ray

Edge of Tomorrow (also known as Edge of Tomorrow: Live. Die. Repeat) starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt has got one of the best Dolby Atmos soundtracks we’ve heard, with unrivaled surround and low-frequency effects during the many repeated battle scenes with Cruise’s character Major William Cage. The 4k video provides a very sharp presentation with a rich and deep color palette that is enhanced on HDR TVs. The movie is also lots of fun! Ranked in our Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2022. Read Review

Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar (2014) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Jaw-dropping cinematography by Hoyte van Hoytema (picture the tidal wave scene!) and intense music composition by Hans Zimmer build up the dramatic, sci-fi imagery that make Interstellar one of Christopher Nolan’s most memorable films to date. Co-written by his brother Jonathan Nolan, Interstellar takes viewers on a journey that is not diminished at home given its engaging story, high-quality visual presentation, and reference-level audio in typical Nolan 5.1 channel surround sound. Highly Recommended.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Mad Max: Fury Road starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron is a non-stop ride to hell that barely lets you take a breath to enjoy the spectacular imagery. The sound effects and percussive music composition surround viewers in a spatial experience like no other. Were you expecting anything less from Director George Miller? The film is also available in the Black and Chrome edition that strips all the color out and may even be a better film without it.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One 4k Blu-ray Purchase on Amazon

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is a very high-quality 4k disc release from Paramount that provides excellent video and audio quality. The movie may not be a fan favorite but can’t be dismissed for the incredible filmmaking from Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie that harkens back to the days before CGI when films were made on set with real locations and set design. You can really show off your AV system with this movie! Read Review

No Time To Die (2021)

No Time to Die (2021) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

There are so many things to love about Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film No Time To Die, but everything starts with an incredible production that carries through to the home media experience on 4k Blu-ray. The sharpness, color palette, and audio should be reference quality for anyone’s home theater setup. No Time To Die was ranked #1 in our Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2021 for a reason. Read Review

Oppenheimer (2023)

Oppenheimer (2023) 4k Blu-ray Purchase on Amazon

Reference quality audio and video deliver this powerful film from director Christoper Nolan. The 4k resolution is exceptionally sharp and color depth exquisite with Dolby Vision & HDR10. The soundtrack is riveting in DTS-HD MA 5.1, with a masterful mix of dialogue, original music score, and sound effects. And, the variable aspect ratios (only available on Blu-ray!) create another level of immersive viewing. Oppenheimer is likely to be nominated for and win multiple Oscars in 2024, including acting, sound design, cinematography, direction, and screenplay. Highly Recommended. Read Review

Prometheus (2012)

Prometheus (2012) 4k Blu-ray Purchase on Amazon

Not all Alien fans consider Prometheus as good as the classics Alien and Aliens, but we’re here to tell you the home theater experience from this Ridley Scott production is unforgettable. With incredibly sharp images, deep color with HDR, and a great soundtrack with some excellent low-frequency audio and surround effects in DTS-HD MA 7.1, Prometheus easily makes it into our Best of All Time. Highly Recommended.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 20th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray Purchase on Amazon

Most critics would rank Saving Private Ryan among the top ten war movies of all time, but it could be the most realistic in terms of viewer immersion. Steven Spielberg’s classic starring Tom Hanks (definitely one of his most memorable roles, right up there with Forrest Gump and Big) looks incredible in 4k and sounds great with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. Highly Recommended.

Spider-Man- Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) 4k Blu-ray Purchase on Amazon

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a masterpiece of animated filmmaking that offers a superb home viewing experience on 4k Blu-ray. The bigger the movie is viewed the better, exhibiting vibrant colors and razor-sharp images that explode off the screen. The audio mix is rich with detail, so the more channels you have the more you can experience the 3-dimensional placement of effects in Dolby Atmos. Read Review Highly Recommended.

The Batman (2022)

The Batman 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Not only a great-looking and sounding film on 4k Blu-ray, Matt Reeves’ The Batman is just a great movie overall. Delve into this thriller that harkens back to Detective Comics and the history of Batman in a way that has never been done before. The Batman on 4k Blu-ray Disc delivers sharp imagery and a rich palette of color via HDR that looks great in a home theater setting. The audio is equally as immersive with dynamic surround sound that impresses. The 4k disc is ranked No. 2 in our Top 10 Best 4k Blu-rays of 2022. Read Review

The Hobbit Trilogy

The Hobbit Trilogy (Theatrical & Extended) on 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Hobbit Trilogy is ranked No. 2 in our list of Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2020, only giving up the top position to The Lord of the Rings Trilogy. The movies represent reference-quality video and audio on 4k Blu-ray, featuring Dolby Vision/HDR10 color depth and Dolby Atmos immersive surround sound. If you haven’t seen The Hobbit Trilogy in 4k yet, this is a must for your home theater library. The box set includes both Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Peter Jackson movies. Read Review

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy (Theatrical & Extended) on 4k Blu-ray Purchase on Amazon

Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings films were released in 4k together in a boxed set (also in the Ultimate Collector’s Edition) and you cannot find a better home theater experience. Watch the Extended Editions (or the Theatrical cuts if you’re short of time) and you may find yourself binge-watching the entire trilogy because of how good these films look and sound. The trilogy is ranked No. 1 in our Top 10 4k Blu-rays of 2020 (because you can’t separate them!). Highly Recommended. Read Review

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix (1999) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

A groundbreaking film for its time, The Matrix provides a great 4k home theater experience with intense colors and a dynamic immersive Dolby Atmos soundtrack from composer Don Davis. The movie has also retained its freshness over the years, one of those flicks that are hard to turn off when you come across playing on TV.

The Northman (2022)

The Northman (2022) 4k Blu-ray Collectors Edition Buy on Amazon

Robert Eggers’ The Northman is an audio and visual home theater experience like no other. The subtle color palette reveals a depth that can only be achieved with Dolby Vision and HDR10, rendering excellent details in the shadow and highlight areas. The Dolby Atmos soundtrack is reason enough to add this disc to your library, as arrows fly by your head and subwoofers roar under the intense and bloody battle scenes. Rated R

The Revenant (2015)

The Revenant (2015) 4k Blu-ray Purchase on Amazon

When a movie this good in theaters can be owned in 4k, it’s a must-have for a home theater collection. The Revenant starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hardy provides a truly immersive experience even at home with gripping audio, striking visuals, and incredible acting from an all-star cast. Highly Recommended.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick is a reference-quality 4k Blu-ray title that excels in all aspects of home theater presentation. With groundbreaking aerial cinematography and incredibly sharp images, the real star of this disc is the Dolby Atmos/Dolby True HD 7.1 soundtrack. Talk about immersive sound, Top Gun: Maverick is the kind of media we build home theaters for. The sounds of the jet engines, weapons and defensive weapons fire, and over-the-radio dialogue set you right in the middle of the action. Ranked No. 1 in our Top 10 Best 4k Blu-rays of 2022. Read a review. Highly Recommended.