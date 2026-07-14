The Untouchables Has Been Re-Released In A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

The Untouchables 4k Blu-ray SteelBook [Reprint] Buy on Amazon

Academy Award-winning drama The Untouchables (1987) has been re-released in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook from Paramount. The Brian De Palma film debuted in 4k in 2022, celebrating its 35th anniversary.

The first 4k SteelBook edition sold out quickly is currently only available at a premium from resellers.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, The Untouchables is presented in 2160p video resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in a new immersive Dolby Atmos mix.

Bonus Features

The Script, The Cast

Production Stories

Re-Inventing the Genre

The Classic

Original Featurette: The Men

Theatrical Trailer

The Untouchables (1987) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook reprint is priced $29.96 on Amazon.

Standard 4k Edition