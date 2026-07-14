The Untouchables Has Been Re-Released In A Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

Academy Award-winning drama The Untouchables (1987) has been re-released in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook from Paramount. The Brian De Palma film debuted in 4k in 2022, celebrating its 35th anniversary.
The first 4k SteelBook edition sold out quickly is currently only available at a premium from resellers.
On Ultra HD Blu-ray, The Untouchables is presented in 2160p video resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in a new immersive Dolby Atmos mix.
Bonus Features
- The Script, The Cast
- Production Stories
- Re-Inventing the Genre
- The Classic
- Original Featurette: The Men
- Theatrical Trailer
The Untouchables (1987) 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook reprint is priced $29.96 on Amazon.