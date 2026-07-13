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Kingdom Of Heaven: Director’s Cut 4k SteelBook Is Back In Stock

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By HD Report
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Kingdom Of Heaven Directors Cut 3 Discs 4k UHD
Kingdom Of Heaven: Director’s Cut (2005) 4k UHD/BD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Ridley Scott’s Kingdom Of Heaven on 4k Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging is back in stock on Amazon. And, the edition is now priced $39.99, a substantial drop off the original list price of $55.99.

The 3-disc edition from 20th Century Studios includes a new presentation of the Director’s Cut Roadshow and Director’s Cut versions on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, plus bonus features such as an Introduction by Director Ridley Scott, 2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers, and The Engineer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only).

A bonus Blu-ray Disc is also included with special features such as The Path to Redemption, Sound Design Suite, Visual Effects Breakdowns, Press Junket Walkthrough, World Premieres, deleted and extended scenes, and more.

Jump over to Amazon to grab a copy of Kingdom Of Heaven on 4k Blu-ray in limited SteelBook packaging while supplies last.

Kingdom Of Heaven Directors Cut 3 Discs 4k UHD open
Kingdom Of Heaven: Director’s Cut (2005) Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Edition Features

4k Blu-ray

  • Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut
  • Introduction by Director Ridley Scott
  • Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan
  • 2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers
  • The Engineer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Blu-ray

  • Director’s Cut Roadshow Version & Director’s Cut
  • Introduction by Director Ridley Scott
  • Roadshow Commentary with Orlando Bloom, Ridley Scott and Writer William Monahan
  • 2 Additional Roadshow Commentaries with Filmmakers
  • The Enginer’s Guide (Roadshow Version only)
  • English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Blu-ray Bonus Disc

  • Additional Featurettes and Much More
  • The Path to Redemption
  • Sound Design Suite
  • Visual Effects Breakdowns
  • Press Junket Walkthrough
  • World Premieres
  • Special Shoot Gallery
  • Poster Explorations
  • Deleted & Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary
  • Orlando Bloom “The Adventure of a Lifetime”
Kingdom Of Heaven Directors Cut 3 Discs 4k UHD specs
Kingdom Of Heaven: Director’s Cut (2005) Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon
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