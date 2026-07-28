Interview With The Vampire Has Been Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos

Interview with the Vampire (1994) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros.’ Interview with the Vampire (1994) has been remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The movie is packaged in a Limited Edition SteelBook along with a standard-issue plastic case, both with Digital Copies of the movie.

New extras include the featurettes “Eternal Night and Deadly Light” and “Interview with the Vampire: Creating the World,” along with legas bonus features.

Interview with the Vampire on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copy is priced $29.96 (Limited Edition SteelBook) and $29.98 (standard edition). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Interview with the Vampire (1994) 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Special Features

NEW Eternal Night and Deadly Light

Eternal Night and Deadly Light NEW Interview with the Vampire: Creating the World

Interview with the Vampire: Creating the World Audio Commentary by Director Neil Jordan

Introduction by Neil Jordan, Anne Rice, and Antonio Banderas

In the Shadow of the Vampire – Documentary

Lestat, Louis, and the Vampire Phenomenon – Featurette

Deleted Scenes

Trailer

Description: Against the backdrop of a gloomy San Francisco, the nearly two-century-old vampire, Louis de Pointe du Lac, recounts the unbelievable story of his eternal transformation and a life worse than death to the sceptic reporter, Daniel Molloy. Spanning two hundred years of cruel betrayals, extreme solitude, and unquenched thirst, Louis’ grimly fascinating tale pivots around his perpetually regrettable decision to embrace the dictatorship of blood, and, above all, his maker: the seductive blonde aristocrat of death, Lestat de Lioncourt. Is Louis’ mystical epic of bloodshed genuine? Is this, indeed, an interview with a vampire?



