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Godzilla Minus One Is Releasing In This New 3-Disc Limited Edition SteelBook

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Godzilla Minus One - Limited Edition SteelBook open
Godzilla Minus One (2023) Limited Edition SteelBook (2026 edition) Buy on Amazon

Toho’s Oscar-winning action film Godzilla Minus One (2023) directed by Takashi Yamazaki is releasing in a new Limited Edition SteelBook on Oct. 6, 2026.

The collectible edition includes copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, plus a Bonus Blu-ray Disc with behind-the-scenes footage, trailers, TV spots, bumpers, featurettes, and more.

The re-release of Godzilla Minus One anticipates the sequel, Godzilla Minus Zero, set to premiere in November 2026.

The Godzilla Minus One Limited Edition SteelBook (2026 edition) is priced $39.98 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Features

  • Behind the Scenes: Godzilla Minus One – No. 30
  • Trailers
  • TV Spots
  • 6 Second Bumpers
  • A Ray of Hope
  • Worldwide Praise
  • Live and Fight

Godzilla Minus One was previously released on 4k Blu-ray in 2024. The original Limited SteelBook edition is only available from 3rd-party sellers, often selling at 3-to-4 times the original MSRP.

Description: Shikishima, a surviving Kamikaze pilot, is attacked on Odo Island along with many war plane engineers by a gargantuan monster. After surviving, Shikishima, now on a personal mission, teams up with a large group of veterans to finally take down the monster known as Godzilla.

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