Godzilla Minus One Is Releasing In This New 3-Disc Limited Edition SteelBook

Godzilla Minus One (2023) Limited Edition SteelBook (2026 edition) Buy on Amazon

Toho’s Oscar-winning action film Godzilla Minus One (2023) directed by Takashi Yamazaki is releasing in a new Limited Edition SteelBook on Oct. 6, 2026.

The collectible edition includes copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, plus a Bonus Blu-ray Disc with behind-the-scenes footage, trailers, TV spots, bumpers, featurettes, and more.

The re-release of Godzilla Minus One anticipates the sequel, Godzilla Minus Zero, set to premiere in November 2026.

The Godzilla Minus One Limited Edition SteelBook (2026 edition) is priced $39.98 on Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Features

Behind the Scenes: Godzilla Minus One – No. 30

Trailers

TV Spots

6 Second Bumpers

A Ray of Hope

Worldwide Praise

Live and Fight

Godzilla Minus One was previously released on 4k Blu-ray in 2024. The original Limited SteelBook edition is only available from 3rd-party sellers, often selling at 3-to-4 times the original MSRP.

Description: Shikishima, a surviving Kamikaze pilot, is attacked on Odo Island along with many war plane engineers by a gargantuan monster. After surviving, Shikishima, now on a personal mission, teams up with a large group of veterans to finally take down the monster known as Godzilla.