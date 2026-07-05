The Drama, The Evil Dead, + More 4k Blu-ray Releases On Tuesday, July 7

July is looking like a great month for Ultra HD Blu-ray with over 60 titles listed for release, generally on every Tuesday of the week. Many of the upcoming releases are also combo editions with Blu-ray and/or digital copies included. Among the most anticipated releases are Antoine Fuqua’s Michael from Lionsgate, Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair from Lionsgate, and The Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things: The Complete Series in Deluxe in Special Editions from Arrow Video, to name a few. See the full list below with links to purchase from Amazon, Lionsgate, Walmart, and other retailers.

New 4k Blu-ray Releases, July, 2026

July 7, 2026

The Evil Dead (1981) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 45th Anniversary SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Dark Shadows (2012) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon NEW

Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! Amazon The Drama (2026) Special Edition w/postcards A24 Amazon NEW

Special Edition w/postcards A24 Amazon The Elephant Man (1980) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon The Evil Dead (1981) 4k UHD/BD/Digital 45th Anniversary SteelBook Sony Amazon HOT!

July 10, 2026

Ultraman: The Complete Series (1966-1967) Mill Creek pending

July 14, 2026

Michael (2026) 4k SteelBook Amazon Exclusive

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Crawl (2019) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Full Contact (1992) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon Howard the Duck (1996) 40th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

40th Anniversary SteelBook Amazon Ip Man: Kung Fu Legend (2026) Well Go USA Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

Well Go USA Amazon Hud (1963) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Amazon Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026) 4k UHD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/Digital Amazon Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Exclusive Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon Michael (2026) 4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook Walmart Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k Blu-ray Digital SteelBook Walmart Exclusive Michael (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital w/booklet Lionsgate Limited NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital w/booklet Lionsgate Limited Normal (2026) 4k UHD/BD Magnolia Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Magnolia Amazon Red Sun (1971) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Limited Edition Arrow Amazon The Crying Game (1992) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon The Untouchables (1987) 4k UHD/Digital SteelBook [reprint] Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

July 21, 2026

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Buy on Amazon

Anyone But You (2023) 4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/Digital Sony Amazon Cruel Story of Youth (1960) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon I’ll Remind You of Everything: The Films of Mike Mills Criterion Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Criterion Amazon Falling Down (1993) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Amazon Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Pleasantville (1998) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Shout! Amazon The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital Sony Amazon The Black Belly of the Tarantula (1971) Celluloid Dreams

Unlawful Entry (1992) 4k UHD/BD Shout! Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

July 28, 2026

Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition Buy on Amazon

A Bay of Blood (1971) 3 versions Severin Films Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

3 versions Severin Films Amazon Come Back to the 5 & Dime (1982) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon Deadly Blessing (1981) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber

End of Watch (2012) 4k UHD/BD Collector’s Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Explorers (1985) 4k UHD/BD 3-discs Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD 3-discs Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Happy Hell Night (1992) 4k UHD/BD Terror Vision

Human Lanterns (1982) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon In the Mouth of Madness (1994) Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

Arrow Video Amazon Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 4-disc edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4-disc edition Amazon Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair 4-disc Collector’s Edition Lionsgate Limited NEW PRE-ORDER

4-disc Collector’s Edition Lionsgate Limited Lionheart (1990) Extended Cut 4k UHD/BD MVD Rewind Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Extended Cut 4k UHD/BD MVD Rewind Amazon King Creole (1958) 4k UHD/BD Kino Lorber

Macabre (1980) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome pending

Mortal Kombat II (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Warner Bros. Amazon Mortal Kombat II (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Walmart Exclusive NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Warner Bros. Walmart Exclusive Ms. 45 (1981) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon Nightwatch (1997) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon Overlord (2018) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Paramount Amazon Pillow Talk (1959) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Pressure (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital Universal Amazon Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition Amazon Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Special Edition Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k Blu-ray 25-disc Special Edition Amazon Southpark: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999) 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook Amazon Soylent Green (1973) 4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD Arrow Video Amazon The Boys in the Band (1970) 4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Cinématographe Amazon The Devil Wears Prada 2 (2026) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon The Mangler (1995) 4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Vinegar Syndrome Amazon The War Game (1965) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon Threads (1984) 4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER!

4k UHD/BD Severin Amazon Tornado (2025) 4k UHD/BD IFC Amazon NEW PRE-ORDER

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Unrated 4-disc edition Buy on Amazon

Also Read: 4k Blu-ray releases in May, 2026