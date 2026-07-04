How To Watch Project Hail Mary At Home

Project Hail Mary (2026) Digital Rent/Purchase Prime Video

Project Hail Mary is still playing in some theaters but if you want to stream it at home or download the movie to watch offline here are all the options.

Streaming/Digital

Project Hail Mary premiered in digital formats on May 12, 2026 and can be streamed or downloaded on platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video and YouTube. Update 7/3/26: Project Hail Mary is now streaming free for subscribers on Prime Video.

On Demand

TV service providers such as Charter, Comcast/Xfinity, DirecTV, and Dish offer rental and purchases of Project Hail Mary on demand. Look in the guide for On Demand or premium movie listings.

On Disc

On disc, Project Hail Mary will release in 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD formats on August 11, 2026. Bonus features include commentary by Directors Phil Lord & Chris Miller, Deleted Scenes, Earth’s Favorite Eridian. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

A Limited Edition Amazon Exclusive SteelBook has also been announced. The 3-disc collectible edition will hit stores later on Oct. 13, 2026. See below.

Project Hail Mary (2026) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Project Hail Mary (2026) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Project Hail Mary (2026) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Project Hail Mary (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon

Project Hail Mary is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios (United States and Canada) and Sony Pictures Releasing International (International). The movie was directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and is based on the novel of the same name by Andy Weir (“The Martian”).

Article updated. Original publish date May 27, 2026.