The Project Hail Mary 4k SteelBook Is Now Up For Pre-order

The Project Hail Mary Limited Edition SteelBook is now up for pre-order on Amazon. The 3-disc edition from Alliance Entertainment includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, along with a collectible booklet all in limited packaging.
The release date for the 3-disc limited edition of Project Hail Mary is Oct. 13, 2026. The SteelBook carries an MSRP of $49.99 US.
The SteelBook edition will not last long in pre-order availability, and is expected to demand much higher prices in the secondary market. Jump over to Amazon to grab a copy or two while supplies last.
Bonus Features
- Audio Commentary by Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller
- “Earth’s Favorite Eridian” featurette
- 5 Deleted Scenes
Project Hail Mary will also release in standard 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions about two months earlier on August 11, 2026 (see below). The editions are list priced $37.99 (4k Blu-ray), $31.99 (Blu-ray) and $25.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
And, the film is available to purchase or rent in digital formats from platforms such as Apple TV and Prime Video.
Description: Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientifi c knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.