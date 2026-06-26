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Home4k Blu-rayThe Project Hail Mary 4k SteelBook Is Now Up For Pre-order
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The Project Hail Mary 4k SteelBook Is Now Up For Pre-order

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Project Hail Mary (2026) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The Project Hail Mary Limited Edition SteelBook is now up for pre-order on Amazon. The 3-disc edition from Alliance Entertainment includes copies of the film on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, along with a collectible booklet all in limited packaging.

The release date for the 3-disc limited edition of Project Hail Mary is Oct. 13, 2026. The SteelBook carries an MSRP of $49.99 US.

The SteelBook edition will not last long in pre-order availability, and is expected to demand much higher prices in the secondary market. Jump over to Amazon to grab a copy or two while supplies last.

Bonus Features

  • Audio Commentary by Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller
  • “Earth’s Favorite Eridian” featurette
  • 5 Deleted Scenes
Project Hail Mary 4k SteelBook slipcover
Project Hail Mary (2026) 3-disc Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Project Hail Mary will also release in standard 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions about two months earlier on August 11, 2026 (see below). The editions are list priced $37.99 (4k Blu-ray), $31.99 (Blu-ray) and $25.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

project hail mary 4k uhd
Project Hail Mary (2026) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon
Project Hail Mary Blu-ray Alliance
Project Hail Mary (2026) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Project Hail Mary Blu-ray Alliance DVD
Project Hail Mary (2026) DVD Buy on Amazon

And, the film is available to purchase or rent in digital formats from platforms such as Apple TV and Prime Video.

Project Hail Mary digital poster
Project Hail Mary (2026) Digital Rent/Purchase Prime Video

Description: Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientifi c knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

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HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

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