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Grand Theft Auto VI Is Now Up For Pre-order On PS5 & Xbox Series X|S

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Grand Theft Auto VI frame grab
Grand Theft Auto VI frame grab
Grand Theft Auto VI frame grab
Grand Theft Auto VI frame grab
Grand Theft Auto VI frame grab
Grand Theft Auto VI frame grab

Grand Theft Auto VI is now up for pre-order for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The sixth installment in the gaming franchise will be available for play on Thursday, November 11, 2026.

Download codes are provided inside each case (no discs included). Pre-orders receive the Vintage Vice City Pack.

Grand Theft Auto VI is priced $79.99 (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) on Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Grand Theft Auto VI PS5
Grand Theft Auto VI PS5 Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart
Grand Theft Auto VI Xbox
Grand Theft Auto VI Xbox Series X|S Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

Description: Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.


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