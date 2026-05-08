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Aliens & Predator Franchise Films Leaving HBO Max

HD Report
By HD Report
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aliens predator films leaving hbo max may 20 2026

All Aliens and Aliens/Predator franchise films are leaving the HBO Max streaming service on May 20, 2026. The only title that may be sticking around is Alien: Covenant, although it’s possible the title has not received the “Leaving Soon” label yet.

The Aliens and Aliens/Predator titles leaving HBO Max also include various cuts, such as Alien 3 ‘The Assembly Cut’ and Alien: Resurrection ‘Special Edition.’

Where will the Aliens and Aliens/Predator films go? Presumably, the movies will end up back on Disney+ where they were previously. Disney+ currently has Predator-franchise films but not any Alien titles. The service streams titles from 20th Century Studios as well as other Disney-owned studios.

See our ranking of the best Aliens films based on home theater experience. Also read How To Watch Alien 3 “Assembly Cut” on disc and digital.

List of Aliens Films

  • Alien (1979)
  • Aliens (1986)
  • Alien 3 (1992)
  • Alien Resurrection (1997)
  • Prometheus (2012)
  • Alien: Covenant (2017)
  • Alien: Romulus (2024)

Aliens/Predator Crossover Films

  • Alien vs. Predator (2004)
  • Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)
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