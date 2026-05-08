Aliens & Predator Franchise Films Leaving HBO Max

All Aliens and Aliens/Predator franchise films are leaving the HBO Max streaming service on May 20, 2026. The only title that may be sticking around is Alien: Covenant, although it’s possible the title has not received the “Leaving Soon” label yet.
The Aliens and Aliens/Predator titles leaving HBO Max also include various cuts, such as Alien 3 ‘The Assembly Cut’ and Alien: Resurrection ‘Special Edition.’
Where will the Aliens and Aliens/Predator films go? Presumably, the movies will end up back on Disney+ where they were previously. Disney+ currently has Predator-franchise films but not any Alien titles. The service streams titles from 20th Century Studios as well as other Disney-owned studios.
See our ranking of the best Aliens films based on home theater experience. Also read How To Watch Alien 3 “Assembly Cut” on disc and digital.
List of Aliens Films
- Alien (1979)
- Aliens (1986)
- Alien 3 (1992)
- Alien Resurrection (1997)
- Prometheus (2012)
- Alien: Covenant (2017)
- Alien: Romulus (2024)
Aliens/Predator Crossover Films
- Alien vs. Predator (2004)
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)