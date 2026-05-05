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IT: Welcome to Derry Season One Is Now Available On 4k & Blu-ray, & SteelBook Editions

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IT: Welcome to Derry:The Complete First Season 4k UHD SteelBook
IT: Welcome to Derry – The Complete First Season 4k UHD Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

IT: Welcome to Derry – The Complete First Season is is now available on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc. The 4-disc editions from Warner Bros. Entertainment (released on May 5, 2026) include a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook.

The first season consists of eight episodes with a total runtime of 5 hours 45 minutes, as well as three behind-the-episode featurettes and “Fear the Other” bonus featurette.

IT: Welcome to Derry – The Complete First Season is priced $34.95 (Blu-ray), $39.95 (4k Blu-ray) and $44.99 (4k SteelBook). Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • Includes all 8 episodes from Season One
  • Inside Derry – (3) extended behind-the-episode featurettes
  • Fear the Other – Bonus featurette that explores the societal dynamics of 1962 Derry, Jim Crow, the Red Scare, and the government trespassing on indigenous lands that wreak terror in this tiny New England town.
IT: Welcome to Derry:The Complete First Season 4k UHD
IT: Welcome to Derry – The Complete First Season 4k UHD Buy on Amazon
IT: Welcome to Derry:The Complete First Season Blu-ray
IT: Welcome to Derry:The Complete First Season Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
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