Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Releasing In Limited Edition Fire & Ice Collection In SteelBook Library Case

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Buy on Amazon

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series has been dated for release in a Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case from Warner Bros. Entertainment on Nov. 3 (US) and Nov. 2 (UK) later this year.

The 15th Anniversary Ice & Fire Collection includes all episodes from the 8-season HBO series with 4,185 minutes of content and over 15 hours of bonus materials. In addition, each edition is numbered and comes with a collectible booklet. (See special features below.)

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Game of Thrones are presented in 2160p resolution with both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specifications. For audio, the 4k episodes deliver immersive Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound, with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case is list priced $229 Amazon US and £250.0 Amazon UK. Pre-orders include a Price Guarantee.

Special Features

Game of Thrones: Reunion Special: A two-part reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O’Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch: A documentary by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season.

Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of Seven Kingdoms

Audio Commentaries, Deleted and Extended Scenes, Behind-the-scenes featurettes and much more from all 8 seasons!

Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles

Limited Edition Features

Individually Numbered Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case

Individual Season 8 SteelBook Cases

Collectible Photo Booklet

More details coming soon!