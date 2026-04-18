Home4k Blu-rayGame of Thrones: The Complete Series Releasing In Limited Edition Fire &...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Releasing In Limited Edition Fire & Ice Collection In SteelBook Library Case

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Game of Thrones- The Complete Series Library Case
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Buy on Amazon

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series has been dated for release in a Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case from Warner Bros. Entertainment on Nov. 3 (US) and Nov. 2 (UK) later this year.

The 15th Anniversary Ice & Fire Collection includes all episodes from the 8-season HBO series with 4,185 minutes of content and over 15 hours of bonus materials. In addition, each edition is numbered and comes with a collectible booklet. (See special features below.)

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Game of Thrones are presented in 2160p resolution with both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specifications. For audio, the 4k episodes deliver immersive Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound, with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case is list priced $229 Amazon US and £250.0 Amazon UK. Pre-orders include a Price Guarantee.

Special Features

  • Game of Thrones: Reunion Special: A two-part reunion show shot live in Belfast with the cast, both past and present, hosted by Conan O’Brien and available exclusively on these complete series collections. The reunion special is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, & Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos.
  • Game of Thrones: The Last Watch: A documentary by filmmaker Jeanie Finlay chronicling the making of the final season.
  • Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of Seven Kingdoms
  • Audio Commentaries, Deleted and Extended Scenes, Behind-the-scenes featurettes and much more from all 8 seasons!
  • Optional English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles

Limited Edition Features

  • Individually Numbered Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case
  • Individual Season 8 SteelBook Cases
  • Collectible Photo Booklet

More details coming soon!

Game of Thrones- The Complete Series Library Case
Game of Thrones: The Complete Series Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon UK
Previous article
Luc Besson 9-Movie 4k/HD Blu-ray Collection 40% Off – Limited Time
Next article
Stranger Things: The Complete Series Deluxe & Special Editions Pre-orders 35% Off!
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Stranger Things: The Complete Series

Stranger Things- The Complete Series 4k UHD open

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar Fire and Ash digital poster

Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2026 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Dark Knight Trilogy 20th Anniversary SteelBook Collection Amazon US

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy Available In Limited Edition SteelBook...

HD Report - 0
Stranger Things- The Complete Series Blu-ray Deluxe Edition open

Stranger Things: The Complete Series Deluxe & Special Editions Pre-orders 35%...

HD Report - 0
The Luc Besson 9-Movie Collection

Luc Besson 9-Movie 4k/HD Blu-ray Collection 40% Off – Limited Time

DealFinder - 0