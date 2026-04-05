Stranger Things: The Complete Series Deluxe & Special Editions Pre-orders 35% Off!

Pre-order prices for Stranger Things: The Complete Series in Deluxe and Special Editions have dropped drastically since first being listed on March 19, 2026 on Amazon.
All pre-orders are now 35% off the list prices of 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Deluxe and Special editions packaged by Arrow Video.
See the price history below and order Stranger Things: The Complete Series while at these low prices and before copies become limited.
Stranger Things: The Complete Series Pre-orders
- 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition
List: $269.95| $175.49 Buy on Amazon
- 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Special Edition
List: $219.95| $142.99 Buy on Amazon
- Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition
List: $249.95| $162.49 Buy on Amazon
- Blu-ray 25-disc Special Edition
List: $199.95| $129.96 Buy on Amazon
Stranger Things: The Complete Series is also available from Amazon UK.
On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Stranger Things are presented in 2160p (4k) with Dolby Vision/HDR at a 2.00:1 aspect ratio. The sound is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (Seasons 1-3) and Dolby Atmos (Seasons 4-5) which mimics the streaming formats on Netflix.
4k Deluxe Edition
4k Deluxe Edition Contents
- 25-DISC DELUXE EDITION CONTENTS
- 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray™ presentation in Dolby Vision of all forty-two episodes across five seasons and twenty-five discs
- Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus additional Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Optional audio description tracks
- Deluxe packaging including brand new wraparound box artwork by Juan Ramos
- Interviews with the cast and crew
- Behind-the-scenes featurettes
- Set tours
- Bloopers
- Palace Arcade coin
- Self-adhesive Hellfire Club patch
- Exclusive Hellfire Club d20
- Twenty-five artcards from all five seasons
- Five double-sided posters featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert
- Reversible sleeves featuring brand new artwork by Juan Ramos and original artwork by Kyle Lambert
- Double-sided fold-out Hawkins map
- 148-page perfect-bound artbook including original design sketches, concept art, storyboards and new writing from the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Andrew Stanton & more
4k Special Edition
4k Special Edition Contents
- 25-DISC SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS
- 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray™ presentation in Dolby Vision of all forty-two episodes across five seasons and twenty-five discs
- Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus additional Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Optional audio description tracks
- Interviews with the cast and crew
- Behind-the-scenes featurettes
- Set tours
- Bloopers
- Image galleries
- Trailers
- Collectors’ booklet
- Reversible sleeves featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert
- Double-sided poster featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert
Blu-ray Deluxe Edition
Blu-ray Deluxe Edition Contents
- 25-DISC DELUXE EDITION CONTENTS
- High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray™ presentation of all forty-two episodes across five seasons and twenty-five discs
- Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus additional Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Optional audio description tracks
- Deluxe packaging including brand new wraparound box artwork by Juan Ramos
- Interviews with the cast and crew
- Behind-the-scenes featurettes
- Set tours
- Bloopers
- Palace Arcade coin
- Self-adhesive Hellfire Club patch
- Exclusive Hellfire Club d20
- Twenty-five artcards from all five seasons
- Five double-sided posters featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert
- Reversible sleeves featuring brand new artwork by Juan Ramos and original artwork by Kyle Lambert
- Double-sided fold-out Hawkins map
- 148-page perfect-bound artbook including original design sketches, concept art, storyboards and new writing from the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Andrew Stanton & more
Blu-ray Special Edition
Blu-ray Special Edition Contents
- 25-DISC SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS
- High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray™ presentation of all forty-two episodes across five seasons and twenty-five discs
- Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus additional Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Optional audio description tracks
- Interviews with the cast and crew
- Behind-the-scenes featurettes
- Set tours
- Bloopers
- Image galleries
- Trailers
- Collectors’ booklet
- Reversible sleeves featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert
- Double-sided poster featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert
Stranger Things: The Complete Series is list priced between $219.99 to $269.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)
Article updated with price changes. Original publish date Mar. 24, 2026.