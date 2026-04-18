Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy Available In Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case

The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy is available in a Limited SteelBook Library Case Edition exclusively from Amazon US and Amazon UK.

The collection includes 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray discs of all films, Digital Codes, a Certificate of Authenticity, Lenticular cards, City Billboard Art Cards, Storyboards, The Bat Blueprint, and The Gotham Times Newspaper.

The Dark Knight Trilogy is comprised of Nolan film’s Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) all starring Christian Bale as the superhero created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

The trilogy has a total runtime of 458 minutes: The Batman Begins (140 mins.), The Dark Knight (153 mins.) and The Dark Knight Rises (165 mins.) and each disc comes with previously-released bonus material (not in 4k) adding to the overall runtime.

The 4k Blu-ray presentations of the trilogy are formatted in 2160p at 16:9 with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtracks (same as the theatrical audio mix), are formatted in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case is priced $131.12 on Amazon US and £113.89 from Amazon UK.

Amazon US Exclusive

The Dark Knight Trilogy Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Amazon UK Exclusive