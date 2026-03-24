Stranger Things: The Complete Series Deluxe & Special Editions Pre-order Prices Drop

Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray Deluxe Edition Buy on Amazon

Pre-order prices for Stranger Things: The Complete Series in Deluxe and Special Editions have dropped drastically since first being listed on May 19th on Amazon.

All pre-order prices are now 35% off the list prices, with the exception of the Blu-ray Special Edition that’s currently 15% off (although we expect it will eventually drop lower).

See the price history below and order Stranger Things: The Complete Series while at these low prices and before copies become limited.

Stranger Things: The Complete Series Pre-orders

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of Stranger Things are presented in 2160p (4k) with Dolby Vision/HDR at a 2.00:1 aspect ratio. The sound is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (Seasons 1-3) and Dolby Atmos (Seasons 4-5) which mimics the streaming formats on Netflix.

4k Deluxe Edition

Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Deluxe Edition Buy on Amazon

4k Deluxe Edition Contents

25-DISC DELUXE EDITION CONTENTS

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray™ presentation in Dolby Vision of all forty-two episodes across five seasons and twenty-five discs

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus additional Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Optional audio description tracks

Deluxe packaging including brand new wraparound box artwork by Juan Ramos

Interviews with the cast and crew

Behind-the-scenes featurettes

Set tours

Bloopers

Palace Arcade coin

Self-adhesive Hellfire Club patch

Exclusive Hellfire Club d20

Twenty-five artcards from all five seasons

Five double-sided posters featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert

Reversible sleeves featuring brand new artwork by Juan Ramos and original artwork by Kyle Lambert

Double-sided fold-out Hawkins map

148-page perfect-bound artbook including original design sketches, concept art, storyboards and new writing from the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Andrew Stanton & more

4k Special Edition

Stranger Things: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray 25-disc Special Edition Buy on Amazon

4k Special Edition Contents

25-DISC SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray™ presentation in Dolby Vision of all forty-two episodes across five seasons and twenty-five discs

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus additional Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Optional audio description tracks

Interviews with the cast and crew

Behind-the-scenes featurettes

Set tours

Bloopers

Image galleries

Trailers

Collectors’ booklet

Reversible sleeves featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert

Double-sided poster featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert

Stranger Things: The Complete Series Blu-ray Special Edition Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Deluxe Edition

Stranger Things: The Complete Series Blu-ray Deluxe Edition Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Deluxe Edition Contents

25-DISC DELUXE EDITION CONTENTS

High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray™ presentation of all forty-two episodes across five seasons and twenty-five discs

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus additional Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Optional audio description tracks

Deluxe packaging including brand new wraparound box artwork by Juan Ramos

Interviews with the cast and crew

Behind-the-scenes featurettes

Set tours

Bloopers

Palace Arcade coin

Self-adhesive Hellfire Club patch

Exclusive Hellfire Club d20

Twenty-five artcards from all five seasons

Five double-sided posters featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert

Reversible sleeves featuring brand new artwork by Juan Ramos and original artwork by Kyle Lambert

Double-sided fold-out Hawkins map

148-page perfect-bound artbook including original design sketches, concept art, storyboards and new writing from the Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Andrew Stanton & more

Blu-ray Special Edition

Stranger Things: The Complete Series Blu-ray Special Edition Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray Special Edition Contents

25-DISC SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray™ presentation of all forty-two episodes across five seasons and twenty-five discs

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and stereo audio for all episodes plus additional Dolby Atmos for Seasons 4 & 5

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Optional audio description tracks

Interviews with the cast and crew

Behind-the-scenes featurettes

Set tours

Bloopers

Image galleries

Trailers

Collectors’ booklet

Reversible sleeves featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert

Double-sided poster featuring original artwork by Kyle Lambert

Stranger Things: The Complete Series is list priced between $219.99 to $269.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)