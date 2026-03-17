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Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Mimic’ (Director & Theatrical Cuts) Is Now Available In 4k

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Mimic 1997 4k UHD Kino Lorber
Mimic (1997) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 Kino Lorber Buy on Amazon

Guillermo del Toro’s Mimic (1997) has been restored and remastered in 4k for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Blu-ray from Kino Lorber.

Guillermo del Toro’s Mimic (1997) is now available in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray! The 3-disc edition with alternative cover slips from Kino Lorber includes both the Director and Theatrical Cuts of the film on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, along with a bonus Blu-ray Disc.

On 4k Blu-ray, Mimic is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

The 3-disc edition of Mimic is priced $35.99 (List: $59.95) for a limited time on Amazon.

Why is the list price so high? The edition includes two Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs (BD100 format), which significantly raises the productions costs, along with one Blu-ray (BD50) with both versions of the film plus bonus material.

Mimic 1997 4k UHD Kino Lorber alt cover
Mimic (1997) 3-disc 4k UHD/BDx2 Kino Lorber Buy on Amazon
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