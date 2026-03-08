Rango (Theatrical & Extended versions) Re-Releasing On 4k Blu-ray With Digital Copy

Rango (2011) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Buy on Amazon

Oscar winning animated feature Rango (2011) starring Johnny Depp is re-releasing on 4k Blu-ray, this time in a standard edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The 2-disc/digital edition arrives on March 10, 2026, approximately a year and a half after the SteelBook edition released in June, 2024.

The 2-disc edition includes both Theatrical & Extended versions of Rango on Ultra HD Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and in Digital 4k. On 4k Blu-ray, Rango is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Rango (Theatrical & Extended versions) on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Copy is priced $32 (List: $33.99) Buy on Amazon

Description: Rango is a kooky pet chameleon that finds himself tossed into a wild and raucous town in desperate need of a hero. Refreshingly original with eye-popping animation, this hysterical adventure features an all-star vocal cast lead by Johnny Depp.