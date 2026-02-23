Home4k Blu-rayA Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season One Is Releasing On 4k...
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season One Is Releasing On 4k UHD, Blu-ray, & DVD

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Complete First Season is releasing on 4k UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD next summer on June 16, 2026. The disc editions of the HBO Max series include all six episodes of the first season that premiered weekly starting on January 18, 2026 and concluding on Feb. 22, 2026.

Pre-orders of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Complete First Season on disc from Warner Bros. Entertainment are available for $19.96 (DVD), $24.99 (Blu-ray), and $29.99 (4k Blu-ray) from Amazon. (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Summary: A century before GOT, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his squire, Egg, wandered through Westeros while the Targaryen dynasty ruled the Iron Throne, and dragons were still remembered. Great destinies and enemies await the incomparable friends.

