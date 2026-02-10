Home4k Blu-rayOne Battle After Another 4k SteelBook With Bonus Material Is Back Up...
One Battle After Another 4k SteelBook With Bonus Material Is Back Up For Pre-order

HD Report
By HD Report
The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition of One Battle After Another is now up for pre-order again after months of being out of stock. The 2-disc/digital edition can be pre-ordered from Amazon for $39.98 or Walmart for $37.96, both with pre-order price guarantees.

The Limited Edition SteelBook, expected March 6, 2026, includes bonus materials not available on the standard-issue 4k Blu-ray or with digital ownership. The artwork and extras are still pending.

On 4k Blu-ray, One Battle After Another is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10. The film’s aspect ratio on disc is 1.78:1. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes “One Battle After Another,” written, directed and produced by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Academy Award and BAFTA winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro, and Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti.

