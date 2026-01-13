Home4k Blu-rayAvengers Assembled Complete 4-Movie SteelBook Collection Stock Available
Avengers Assembled Complete 4-Movie SteelBook Collection Stock Available

Avengers Assembled 4k 4-Movie Collection med7
The Avengers Assembled Complete 4-Movie Collection Buy on Amazon

The Avengers Assembled Complete 4-Movie SteelBook Collection is available new on Amazon from several 3rd party sellers.

The previously-released collectible edition was originally a Best Buy exclusive in 2019, and features SteelBook cases for each Avengers film and 4-case housing.

The collection includes The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, as well as redeemable Digital Copies, bonus materials, and a personal letter from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Jump over to Amazon to get The Avengers Assembled Complete 4-Movie SteelBook Collection for $132.73 (the cheapest price we’ve found from 3rd-party sellers).

