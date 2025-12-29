Home4k Blu-rayWicked For Good, Breakdown (4k), & More Movies/Series Releases This Week
Wicked For Good, Breakdown (4k), & More Movies/Series Releases This Week

City Hunter 2 Complete Series SD - BD
Wicked poster cropped
Project Arms Complete Series SD-BD
Shall We Dance 1996 Blu-ray
Good Night, and Good Luck- Live from Broadway Blu-ray
Breakdown (1997) 4k UHD BD Digital Paramount

There’s not a huge selection of disc releases this week. In fact, only one 4k Blu-ray is hitting shelves and that is the 4k release of Breakdown (1997). The film was previously restored from a 4k scan and presented on HD Blu-ray in the Paramount Presents series, and now we finally get the film in native 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR10!

On Blu-ray, new titles include City Hunter 2 Complete Series: Episodes 1-63, Good Night, and Good Luck: Live from Broadway, and Shall We Dance? (1996).

In digital releases this week, Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good premieres at home in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, pre-dating the disc releases that arrive on January 20, 2026. The movie can be purchased from movie services such as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Prime Video.

4k UHD, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases Dec. 30, 2025

Digital

4k Blu-ray

  • Breakdown (1997) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW!

Blu-ray

  • Beast Wishes (2012) Anchor Bay Amazon NEW
  • Breakdown (1997) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Paramount Amazon NEW
  • City Hunter 2 Complete Series: Episodes 1-63 Discotek Media Amazon NEW
  • Good Night, and Good Luck: Live from Broadway Magnolia Amazon NEW
  • Pink Cut & Top Stripper Kani Amazon NEW
  • Project Arms Complete Series SD on BD Discotek Amazon NEW
  • Shall We Dance? (1996) Film Movement Amazon NEW
  • Special Rescue Exceedraft SD on BD Discotek Amazon NEW
  • You Are Not Me (2023) Music Box Amazon NEW

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases. Or, see our list of all the 4k Blu-ray releases from December, 2025.

Breakdown (1997) Starring Kurt Russell Is Now Available In 4k UHD
