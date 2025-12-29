Home4k Blu-rayBreakdown (1997) Starring Kurt Russell Is Now Available In 4k UHD
Breakdown (1997) Starring Kurt Russell Is Now Available In 4k UHD

Breakdown (1997) starring Kurt Russell is now available on Ultra HD Blu-ray (official release date Dec. 30, 2025). The new presentation was derived from a 4k transfer that was previously used for the Paramount Presents limited Blu-ray edition released in 2021.

Now, the film can be watched in native 2160p (4k) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround sound.

The 2-disc combo edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Legacy bonus features include commentary from Director Jonathan Mostow and Kurt Russell, Filmmaker Focus, A Brilliant Partnership, Victory Is Hers, alternate opening, isolated score, and theatrical trailers.

The Breakdown 4k UHD/BD/Digital edition is priced $26.99 (List: $30.99) on Amazon.

Bonus Features

  • Commentary By Director Jonathan Mostow and Kurt Russell
  • Filmmaker Focus: Director Jonathan Mostow on Breakdown
  • Victory Is Hers – Kathleen Quinlan on Breakdown
  • A Brilliant Partnership – Martha De Laurentiis on Breakdown
  • Alternate Opening
  • Alternate Opening With Commentary By Director Jonathan Mostow
  • Isolated Score
  • Theatrical Trailers

Synopsis

Kurt Russell is Jeff Taylor, headed toward a new life in California with his wife Amy (Kathleen Quinlan). When their car dies on a remote highway, a seemingly helpful trucker (J.T. Walsh) offers Amy a ride to the local diner while Jeff waits with the car. Then Jeff discovers his vehicle was deliberately tampered with, and by the time he gets to the next town, his worst fears are about to come true.

