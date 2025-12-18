HomeStreamingGoogle PlayGoogle Play/YouTube Reconnect To Movies Anywhere After Disney Dispute
Google PlayYouTubeYouTube TVMovies AnywhereNews

Google Play/YouTube Reconnect To Movies Anywhere After Disney Dispute

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Google Play YouTube logos

When the dispute between Disney and Google YouTube TV last October and November left YouTube TV subscribers without access to Disney-owned properties such as ESPN, it also led to the discontinuation of Google as a Movies Anywhere partner.

But that partnership between the two corporations has been renewed, and now MA customers can reconnect their Google Play/YouTube accounts.

Movies Anywhere started rolling out emails to Movies Anywhere customers that look like the screenshot below, and reconnecting is as easy as clicking on the button.

If you didn’t get an email or want to get ahead of the game, head over to the Movies Anywhere settings page where you can manage retailers.

Other Movies Anywhere streaming partners include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, DirecTV, Fandango At Home, Verizon, and Xfinity. Previously a partner, Microsoft Movies & TV is no longer supported after 7/18/2025.

movies-anywhere-google-youtube-reconnect
movies-anywhere-logo-720px
Previous article
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy w/Extended Cut Of ‘DoJ’ Is Only $26.99
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Roofman Is Now On Paramount+


Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning


Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Bugonia 4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy w/Extended Cut Of ‘DoJ’ Is Only...

DealFinder - 0
Dragon Ball Super- The Complete Series - Limited Edition Steelbook Gift Set

Deal Alert: Dragon Ball Super Complete Series SteelBook Collection 50% Off

DealFinder - 0
new 4k blu-ray december 2025

Over 75 4k Blu-ray Discs Releasing In December, 2025

HD Report - 0