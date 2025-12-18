Google Play/YouTube Reconnect To Movies Anywhere After Disney Dispute

When the dispute between Disney and Google YouTube TV last October and November left YouTube TV subscribers without access to Disney-owned properties such as ESPN, it also led to the discontinuation of Google as a Movies Anywhere partner.

But that partnership between the two corporations has been renewed, and now MA customers can reconnect their Google Play/YouTube accounts.

Movies Anywhere started rolling out emails to Movies Anywhere customers that look like the screenshot below, and reconnecting is as easy as clicking on the button.

If you didn’t get an email or want to get ahead of the game, head over to the Movies Anywhere settings page where you can manage retailers.

Other Movies Anywhere streaming partners include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, DirecTV, Fandango At Home, Verizon, and Xfinity. Previously a partner, Microsoft Movies & TV is no longer supported after 7/18/2025.