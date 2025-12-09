HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Strangers: Chapter 2 Is Now Available On Blu-ray, DVD & Digital
The Strangers: Chapter 2 Is Now Available On Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

The Strangers: Chapter 2 Blu-ray
The Strangers: Chapter 2 (2025)

The Strangers: Chapter 2 is now available in a combo edition from Lionsgate that includes copies of the film on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital.

The Blu-ray/DVD/Digital combo edition of The Strangers: Chapter 2 is priced $17.49 (List: $24.99) on Amazon.

In digital formats including 4k UHD, The Strangers: Chapter 2 is now priced $5.99 (Rent) or $14.99 (Purchase) from Prime Video.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 released on Blu-ray and DVD on December 9, 2025. The film premiered in digital formats on October 14, 2025.

The Strangers Chapter 2 digital poster
The Strangers: Chapter 2 (2025)

Logline: Left stranded in a small town with no way out, Maya must once again face a night of terror courtesy of three deadly killers whose rampage she must put to an end.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – Season 3 Is Now Available On Blu-ray & DVD
