The Strangers: Chapter 2 Is Now Available On Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

The Strangers: Chapter 2 (2025) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

The Strangers: Chapter 2 is now available in a combo edition from Lionsgate that includes copies of the film on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital.

The Blu-ray/DVD/Digital combo edition of The Strangers: Chapter 2 is priced $17.49 (List: $24.99) on Amazon.

In digital formats including 4k UHD, The Strangers: Chapter 2 is now priced $5.99 (Rent) or $14.99 (Purchase) from Prime Video.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 released on Blu-ray and DVD on December 9, 2025. The film premiered in digital formats on October 14, 2025.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 (2025) Buy/Rent Prime Video

Logline: Left stranded in a small town with no way out, Maya must once again face a night of terror courtesy of three deadly killers whose rampage she must put to an end.