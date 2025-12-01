Cyber Monday Deals At Best Buy Feature 55% Off This Samsung 4k TV

Samsung 65″ Class S84F OLED 4K UHD TV (2025 model) Purchase at Best Buy

Best Buy has got one of the best deals we’ve seen today on 4k TVs. Right now, the Samsung 65″ Class S84F OLED 4K UHD TV (2025 model) is on sale at Best Buy for only $899.99. That’s a $1,100 savings off the comparable value of $1,199!

The Samsung (QN65S84FAEXZA) features a NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, 4K AI Upscaling, OLED HDR including support for HDR10+, Pantone validation, Motion Xcelerator, 120Hz refresh rate, Object Tracking Sound Lite and Dolby Atmos, Active Voice Amplifier Pro and Adaptive Sound Pro, and more.

Jump over to Best Buy to grab this deal while it lasts at Best Buy.

Product Features

NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor: Experience the power of AI¹ in your 4K TV. Powered by 20 neural networks, it makes all the movies, TV shows, video games and sports and you love to watch even better, by upscaling them to impressively beautiful 4K¹, even if the source content is lower-resolution. The processor also optimizes sound, so no matter what you watch, you’ll get a superb overall viewing experience.

4K AI Upscaling: Enjoy watching shows, movies, games and more in 4K resolution. Our advanced AI processor upscales your content up to 4K using 20 AI neural networks, allowing you to experience sharp and smooth picture quality, no matter what you watch.¹

OLED HDR: Elevate your entertainment with more clarity in every pixel, and see every moment come to life in your favorite shows and movies. Reveal hidden details with bold brights and inky blacks in each scene. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor analyzes each scene and dynamically enhances brightness for deeper contrast, revealing hidden details for a more cinematic and immersive viewing experience. In HDR10+ content, each scene is dynamically tone mapped for optimal contrast and enhanced HDR performance.

Pantone Validated: Enjoy remarkably accurate color and skin tones, validated by the experts at Pantone. As the experts on color fidelity, Pantone certifies the accurate expression of colors and skin tone, so what you see on screen looks true-to-life — whether it's the pale blue of the sky, the reds and yellows of a fall day, or a rush of people walking along a crowded city street.

Motion Xcelerator: TurboPlay your favorite video games and enjoy sports with fast motion clarity and minimal lag or blur. You'll get consistently crisp visuals and ultra-smooth performance at top speeds, so your picture stays clear throughout all the action. With dynamic refresh technology it provides incredible performance for your favorite games.

Object Tracking Sound Lite and Dolby Atmos: Feel like you're in the middle of the action. Audio moves in sync with the objects on screen and comes from every corner of the TV. With Dolby Atmos and a virtual top channel, the sound envelops you, delivering room-filling, multidimensional audio that enhances every story.

Active Voice Amplifier Pro and Adaptive Sound Pro: Catch every word and enjoy vivid, balanced audio in your content. Our AI processor identifies different sounds—like dialogue, background music or ambient noise—and optimizes them based on your room acoustics and the type of content you're watching. Watch your shows and movies with AI-powered dynamic sound and crystal-clear dialogue.

Endless Free Content / One UI Tizen: Watch 2,700+ free channels, including over 400 premium Samsung TV Plus channels and free streaming apps on a user-friendly smart TV platform that you can personalize. Stay updated with live national and local news, sports, movies, music, kids' shows, K-content and reality TV—all for free. Get 7 years of automatic OS updates so your TV stays up to date.²

Color Booster Pro: Dive into a world of rich, vibrant colors. AI technology³ analyzes each scene and enhances it for more vivid and dynamic color expression. Enjoy colors that are enhanced in real time for amped up vibrancy, transforming your content for a richer viewing experience through more expressive, colorful picture.

Dive into a world of rich, vibrant colors. AI technology³ analyzes each scene and enhances it for more vivid and dynamic color expression. Enjoy colors that are enhanced in real time for amped up vibrancy, transforming your content for a richer viewing experience through more expressive, colorful picture. Contour Design: A bold, yet elegant design that adds sophistication to any home. The design is inspired by the smooth, flowing lines of waves coming together to harmoniously blend into your décor. Whether you choose to wall-mount it or place it on a stand, this TV will look beautiful in any room.