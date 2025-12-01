Get This Award-Winning 75″ Sony Bravia 4k TV For 26% Off During Cyber Monday

Heads up home theater people. This award-winning Sony 75″ Class 4K Ultra HD Bravia 4k TV is on sale for $2,598 during Cyber Monday at Amazon. That’s a 26% discount off the list price of $3,499!
The high quality Sony K-75XR90 features mini LED display technology, Smart TV integration with Google TV and streaming apps, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Motionflow XR technology, and features for PlayStation 5 including Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.
Jump over to Amazon to grab this 75″ Sony Bravia 4k HDR TV and view other electronics deals for a limited time during Cyber Monday.
Product Features
- GOOGLE TV WITH GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Get access to all your favorite streaming apps in one place with Google TV. And with Google Assistant, simply use your voice to search and ask questions.
- YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING APPS IN ONE PLACE: Get access to all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, the Apple TV app, Crunchyroll, and many more. Easily stream to smart your TV with support for AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in.
- MOVIES INCLUDED WITH THE BRAVIA TV: Streaming high-bitrate, high-quality 4K UHD movies included with the SONY PICTURES CORE app (formerly BRAVIA CORE). Get 5 credits to redeem on latest release movies and 12 months subscription on hundreds of classics.
- MORE IMMERSIVE MOVIE EXPERIENCE: Get a truly cinematic viewing experience with support for 4K HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
- INTELLIGENT TV PROCESSING: 4K HDR Processor X1 intelligently enhances every scene in real-time boosting color, contrast, and clarity.
- REAL-WORLD COLORS: With Triluminos Pro, see over a billion accurate colors for lifelike picture quality that is vivid and bright.
- UPSCALE EVERYHING YOU WATCH: Bring back lost detail and see your content upscaled to near-4K resolution with 4K X-Reality PRO.
- SMOOTH AND CLEAR ACTION: See blur-free picture quality in fast-moving sports and movies powered by Motionflow XR technology.
- BIG SOUND WITH COMPLETE CLARITY: Our innovative X-Balanced Speaker, and support for Dolby Atmos, provides clear natural sound for all your favorite content. Pair BRAVIA TV with compatible Sony soundbars for the ultimate cinema-like experience at home.
- FEATURES FOR PLAYSTATION 5: Take your PS5 gaming to the next level with exclusive features – Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode – that optimizes picture quality for gaming and streaming. Game Menu puts all your gaming picture settings and exclusive assist features in one place.