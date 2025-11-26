HomeHardware4k Blu-ray playerSony 4k Blu-ray Player Black Friday Deal Only $218
4k Blu-ray playerDealsNews

Sony 4k Blu-ray Player Black Friday Deal Only $218

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Sony UBP-X700U 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player
Sony UBP-X700U (2025) 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player w/HDMI cable Buy on Amazon

The Sony UBP-X700U 4k Blu-ray Disc player is on sale during Black Friday for only $218 on Amazon and $219.99 at Best Buy. The player is list priced $299.99, which amounts to a savings of over $80 for a limited time.

The Sony UBP-X700U supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats to expand color depth with HDR movies and TV shows. For audio, the X700 supports Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 and features Dual HDMI outputs for A/V separation and clearer sound.

The Sony UBP-X700 “U” model is a 2025 package that includes an HDMI cable in the box.

Product Features 

  • Dolby Vision & HDR10 support 
  • Play almost any disc and file format including DVDs 
  • Stunning picture with 4K upscaling up to 2160p 
  • Easy set-up with included HDMI cable 
  • Listen to music from multiple formats 
  • Dual HDMI outputs for A/V separation and clearer sound
Sony UBP-X700 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player (2018)
Sony UBP-X700U (2025) 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player with/HDMI cable Buy on Amazon

Want a higher-quality 4k Blu-ray that supports HDR10+? Try the Panasonic DP-UB820-K that’s also on sale during Black Friday Deals.  

Also Read:
The Best 4k Blu-ray Players In 2025 Ranked

Previous article
Black Friday Deal: Apple MacBook Air 13″ M4 (2025 Model) Save $250 
Next article
The Best 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Players, 2025: Black Friday Prices
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Bugonia 4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Panasonic-DP-UB820-K-angle-stock

The Best 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Players, 2025: Black Friday Prices

HD Report - 0
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch 2025

Black Friday Deal: Apple MacBook Air 13″ M4 (2025 Model) Save...

DealFinder - 0
4k Blu-ray picks November 2025

Over 70 4k Blu-ray Discs Released In November, 2025

HD Report - 0