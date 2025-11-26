Sony 4k Blu-ray Player Black Friday Deal Only $218

Sony UBP-X700U (2025) 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player w/HDMI cable Buy on Amazon

The Sony UBP-X700U 4k Blu-ray Disc player is on sale during Black Friday for only $218 on Amazon and $219.99 at Best Buy. The player is list priced $299.99, which amounts to a savings of over $80 for a limited time.

The Sony UBP-X700U supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats to expand color depth with HDR movies and TV shows. For audio, the X700 supports Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 and features Dual HDMI outputs for A/V separation and clearer sound.

The Sony UBP-X700 “U” model is a 2025 package that includes an HDMI cable in the box.

Product Features

Dolby Vision & HDR10 support

Play almost any disc and file format including DVDs

Stunning picture with 4K upscaling up to 2160p

Easy set-up with included HDMI cable

Listen to music from multiple formats

Dual HDMI outputs for A/V separation and clearer sound

Want a higher-quality 4k Blu-ray that supports HDR10+? Try the Panasonic DP-UB820-K that’s also on sale during Black Friday Deals.

