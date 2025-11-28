Home4k Blu-rayThe Alfred Hitchcock Classics 5-Movie Collection Is Only $27 During Black Friday
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDealsDigital HDDigital UHDNews

The Alfred Hitchcock Classics 5-Movie Collection Is Only $27 During Black Friday

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection Vol. 3
The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection Vol. 3 Buy on Amazon

For a limited time during Black Friday The Alfred Hitchcock Classics 5-Movie Collection is on sale for only $27.49 on Amazon. That’s a huge discount off the original MSRP of $69.99 (and previous price of $32.92).

The 5-movie, 10-disc collection from Universal includes 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copies of Rope (1948), The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), Torn Curtain (1966), Topaz (1969), and Frenzy (1972).

All films were remastered from a 4k restoration and presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono on each movie with the exception of The Man Who Knew Too Much offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 3.0 Mono.

In addition, the The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection with 4 of the director’s most memorable films is also on sale. The collection is priced $28.49 (Original MSRP: $69.99) on Amazon during Black Friday.

The Alfred Hitchcock Classics 4-Movie Collection
The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection Buy on Amazon

Previous article
Sony’s X700U 4k Blu-ray Player Is Only $218 On Black Friday
Next article
Best Buy Black Friday 75″ Toshiba LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Only 349.99 (Save $380!)
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Wicked: For Good Collector's Gift Set

Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector's Giftset
Wicked: For Good Collector's Giftset Buy on Amazon

Bugonia 4k SteelBook

Bugonia (2025) 4k SteelBook
Bugonia (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another 4k Blu-ray
One Battle After Another 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025) 4k UHD

The Conjuring: Last Rites Is Now Available On 4k/HD Blu-ray Plus...

HD Report - 0
Toshiba - 75" Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Best Buy Black Friday 75″ Toshiba LED 4K UHD Smart Fire...

HD Report - 0
Sony UBP-X700U 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player

Sony’s X700U 4k Blu-ray Player Is Only $218 On Black Friday

DealFinder - 0