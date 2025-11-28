The Alfred Hitchcock Classics 5-Movie Collection Is Only $27 During Black Friday

The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection Vol. 3 Buy on Amazon

For a limited time during Black Friday The Alfred Hitchcock Classics 5-Movie Collection is on sale for only $27.49 on Amazon. That’s a huge discount off the original MSRP of $69.99 (and previous price of $32.92).

The 5-movie, 10-disc collection from Universal includes 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copies of Rope (1948), The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), Torn Curtain (1966), Topaz (1969), and Frenzy (1972).

All films were remastered from a 4k restoration and presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono on each movie with the exception of The Man Who Knew Too Much offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 3.0 Mono.

In addition, the The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection with 4 of the director’s most memorable films is also on sale. The collection is priced $28.49 (Original MSRP: $69.99) on Amazon during Black Friday.