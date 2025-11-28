Sony’s X700U 4k Blu-ray Player Is Only $218 On Black Friday

The Sony UBP-X700U 4k Blu-ray Disc player is on sale during Black Friday for only $218 on Amazon and $219.99 at Best Buy. The player is list priced $299.99, which amounts to a savings of over $80 for a limited time!
The Sony UBP-X700U supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats to expand color depth with HDR movies and TV shows. For audio, the X700 supports Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 and features Dual HDMI outputs for A/V separation and clearer sound.
The Sony UBP-X700 “U” model is a 2025 package that includes an HDMI cable in the box.
Product Features
- Dolby Vision & HDR10 support
- Play almost any disc and file format including DVDs
- Stunning picture with 4K upscaling up to 2160p
- Easy set-up with included HDMI cable
- Listen to music from multiple formats
- Dual HDMI outputs for A/V separation and clearer sound
Want a higher-quality 4k Blu-ray that supports HDR10+? Try the Panasonic DP-UB820-K that’s also on sale during Black Friday Deals.