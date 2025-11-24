Home4k Blu-rayWicked: For Good Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital Including...
Wicked: For Good Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital Including Collector’s & SteelBook Editions [Updated]

Wicked- For Good - Amazon Exclusive Giftset open
Wicked: For Good (2025) Limited Edition Movie Gift Set Amazon Exclusive

Universal’s Wicked: For Good (2025) premiered in theaters on November 21, 2025, and is now up for pre-order on disc and digital. The physical media releases include 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Special editions include an Amazon Exclusive Giftset and Walmart Exclusive Limited Edition SteelBook.

Pre-orders

  • Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital $29.99 Amazon | $29.96 Walmart
  • Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Giftset $229.99 Amazon Exclusive
  • Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook $37.96 Walmart Exclusive
  • Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook £29.16 Amazon UK
  • Wicked: For Good Blu-ray/Digital $24.99 Amazon | $24.96 Walmart
  • Wicked: For Good Digital 4k UHD/HD/SD $29.99 Prime Video
  • Wicked: For Good DVD Amazon TBD

The Limited Edition SteelBook is also available from Amazon UK, as well as a second SteelBook version (see below).

Summary: Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West and her relationship with Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. The second of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Wicked for Good digital poster
Wicked: For Good (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD Prime Video
Wicked for Good 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Walmart Exclusive | Amazon UK
Wicked- For Good SteelBook Version 2
Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Version 2 Amazon UK
Wicked for Good 4k UHD FPO
Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart
Wicked For Good Blu-ray FPO
Wicked: For Good (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart

Article updated with confirmed artwork. Original publish date Nov. 22, 2025.

