Early Black Friday: Batman 4-Film Collection Only $27.99 (4k UHD/HD Blu-ray)

Batman 4-Film Collection Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray

Warner Bros. Batman 4-Film Collection on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray is on sale for only $27.99 for a limited time on Amazon!

The 8-disc collection featuring movies from 1989 to 1997 includes Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992), Batman Forever (1995), and Batman & Robin (1997) all presented in native 4k (2160p) with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

Bonus features in the edition include must-see profiles, documentaries, making-of featurettes, director commentaries by Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher, movie trailers, and music videos.

The box set was originally list priced $89.99, but recently reduced to $32.99. Either way, it’s a great deal for eight discs (4x UHD, 4x BD).

Jump over to Amazon to grab this Early Black Friday Deal on the Batman 4-Film Collection while it lasts.