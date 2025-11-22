Home4k Blu-rayWicked: For Good Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital Including...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

Wicked: For Good Is Up For Pre-order On Disc & Digital Including Collector’s & SteelBook Editions

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Wicked for Good digital poster

Universal’s Wicked: For Good (2025) premiered in theaters on November 21, 2025, and is now up for pre-order on disc and digital. The physical media releases include 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Special editions include an Amazon Exclusive Giftset and Walmart Exclusive SteelBook.

Artwork and details are pending for the Amazon Exclusive Giftset.

Pre-orders

  • Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital $29.99 Amazon | $29.96 Walmart
  • Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Giftset $229.99 Amazon Exclusive
  • Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
  • Wicked: For Good Blu-ray/Digital $24.99 Amazon | $24.96 Walmart
  • Wicked: For Good Digital 4k UHD/HD/SD $29.99 Prime Video
  • Wicked: For Good DVD Amazon TBD

Summary: Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West and her relationship with Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. The second of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Wicked for Good poster crop
Wicked: For Good 4k UHD/BD/Digital Collector’s Giftset (artwork pending) Amazon Exclusive
Wicked for Good digital poster
Wicked: For Good (2025) Digital 4k UHD/HD Prime Video
Wicked for Good 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Walmart Exclusive
Wicked for Good 4k UHD FPO
Wicked: For Good (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Amazon | Walmart
Wicked For Good Blu-ray FPO
Wicked: For Good (2025) Blu-ray/Digital Amazon | Walmart
Previous article
David Fincher’s ‘Se7en’ In 4k Is 30% Off, Plus Collector’s Edition Pre-orders
Next article
Early Black Friday: Batman 4-Film Collection Only $27.99 (4k UHD/HD Blu-ray)
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Batman 4-Film Collection open

Early Black Friday: Batman 4-Film Collection Only $27.99 (4k UHD/HD Blu-ray)

DealFinder - 0
Se7en 4k UHD Ultimate Collector's Edition NOT FINAL

David Fincher’s ‘Se7en’ In 4k Is 30% Off, Plus Collector’s Edition...

HD Report - 0
james bond sean connery single 4k Blu-ray grid

James Bond Films Starring Sean Connery On Sale For Only $12.99...

HD Report - 0