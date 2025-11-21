Home4k Blu-rayDavid Fincher's 'Se7en' In 4k Is 30% Off, Plus Collector's Edition Pre-orders
David Fincher's 'Se7en' In 4k Is 30% Off, Plus Collector's Edition Pre-orders

Se7en 4k UHD
Se7ven (1995) 4k UHD/Digital Buy on Amazon

David Fincher’s Se7en (1995) is available on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Code from Warner Bros. for 30% off. The Early Black Friday Deal has the single-disc edition priced only $17.49 (List: $24.99) for a limited time on Amazon.

In addition, the Ultimate Collector’s Edition of Se7en is up for pre-order from Amazon UK for £37.50. The edition (dated for release Dec. 29, 2025) features a SteelBook disc case, slipcase, John Doe 38-page booklet, seven deadly sin crime scene art cards, a double-sided A3-sized poster, a ‘Help Me’ glow-in-the-dark art card, and investigation chalkboard art card.

Legacy features on the HD Blu-ray include bonus content such as commentaries from David Fincher, Brad Pitt, and Morgan Freeman, added/extended scenes, alternate ending, production design still photos, and more.

Ultimate Collector’s Edition

Se7en 4k UHD Special Edition open TBC
Se7en Ultimate Collector’s Edition 4k UHD Buy on Amazon (UK)

Ultimate Collector’s Edition Features

  • Film on 4K UHD and Blu-Ray
  • SteelBook (Design TBC)
  • Slipcase (Design TBC)
  • John Doe 38-Page Booklet
  • 7x Deadly Sin Crime Scene Art Cards
  • Double-Sided A3 Poster
  • ‘Help Me’ Glow-in-the-Dark Art Card
  • Investigation Chalkboard Art Card

Special Features (Blu-ray)

  • 4 Commentaries Featuring Director David Fincher, Actors Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, and Other Collaborators on the Film
  • Additional / Extended Scenes
  • Alternate Endings
  • Exploration of the Opening Title Sequence from Multiple Video Angles with Various Audio Mixes and 2 Commentary Tracks
  • Production Design and Still Photographs with Commentaries
  • The Notebooks: Full Motion Video Details ‘John Doe’s’ Writings
  • Mastering for the Home Theater: Includes Alternate Angles and Audio Between Original and New Masters
  • Theatrical Trailer

Description: Two cops (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman) track a brilliant and elusive killer who orchestrates a string of horrific murders, each kill targeting a practitioner of one of the Seven Deadly Sins. Gwyneth Paltrow also stars in this acclaimed thriller set in a dour, drizzly city sick with pain and blight. David Fincher (Fight Club, Zodiac, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) guides the action – physical, mental and spiritual – with a sure understanding of what terrifies us, right up to a stunning denouement that will rip the scar tissue off the most hardened soul.

James Bond Films Starring Sean Connery On Sale For Only $12.99 (4k Blu-ray/Digital)
