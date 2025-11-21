David Fincher’s ‘Se7en’ In 4k Is 30% Off, Plus Collector’s Edition Pre-orders

David Fincher’s Se7en (1995) is available on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Code from Warner Bros. for 30% off. The Early Black Friday Deal has the single-disc edition priced only $17.49 (List: $24.99) for a limited time on Amazon.
In addition, the Ultimate Collector’s Edition of Se7en is up for pre-order from Amazon UK for £37.50. The edition (dated for release Dec. 29, 2025) features a SteelBook disc case, slipcase, John Doe 38-page booklet, seven deadly sin crime scene art cards, a double-sided A3-sized poster, a ‘Help Me’ glow-in-the-dark art card, and investigation chalkboard art card.
Legacy features on the HD Blu-ray include bonus content such as commentaries from David Fincher, Brad Pitt, and Morgan Freeman, added/extended scenes, alternate ending, production design still photos, and more.
Ultimate Collector’s Edition
Ultimate Collector’s Edition Features
- Film on 4K UHD and Blu-Ray
- SteelBook (Design TBC)
- Slipcase (Design TBC)
- John Doe 38-Page Booklet
- 7x Deadly Sin Crime Scene Art Cards
- Double-Sided A3 Poster
- ‘Help Me’ Glow-in-the-Dark Art Card
- Investigation Chalkboard Art Card
Special Features (Blu-ray)
- 4 Commentaries Featuring Director David Fincher, Actors Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, and Other Collaborators on the Film
- Additional / Extended Scenes
- Alternate Endings
- Exploration of the Opening Title Sequence from Multiple Video Angles with Various Audio Mixes and 2 Commentary Tracks
- Production Design and Still Photographs with Commentaries
- The Notebooks: Full Motion Video Details ‘John Doe’s’ Writings
- Mastering for the Home Theater: Includes Alternate Angles and Audio Between Original and New Masters
- Theatrical Trailer
Description: Two cops (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman) track a brilliant and elusive killer who orchestrates a string of horrific murders, each kill targeting a practitioner of one of the Seven Deadly Sins. Gwyneth Paltrow also stars in this acclaimed thriller set in a dour, drizzly city sick with pain and blight. David Fincher (Fight Club, Zodiac, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) guides the action – physical, mental and spiritual – with a sure understanding of what terrifies us, right up to a stunning denouement that will rip the scar tissue off the most hardened soul.