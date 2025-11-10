The Mask (1994) Is Releasing In 4k Ultra HD With Dolby Vision & Atmos

The Mask (1994) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Buy on Amazon

The Mask (1994) starring Jim Carrey is releasing in 4k for the first time on November 11, 2025. The 4k restoration was approved by director Chuck Russell and features Dolby Vision/HDR10. Audio options include DTS-HD MA 5.1, lossless stereo, and a brand new Dolby Atmos mix.

The Limited Edition from Arrow Video includes a reversible sleeve with two original artwork options, an illustrated collector’s booklet, double-sided fold-out poster, and six postcard-sized reproduction artcards.

The Mask (1994) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $33.99 (List: $59.99) from Amazon.

Disc Specs

4K restoration of the film from the original camera negative by Arrow Films approved by director Chuck Russell

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio, lossless stereo audio and a brand new Dolby Atmos mix

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Bonus Materials

Archive audio commentary with Chuck Russell

Archive audio commentary with Chuck Russell, New Line co-chairman Bob Shaye, screenwriter Mike Werb, executive producer Mike Richardson, producer Bob Engelman, ILM VFX supervisor Scott Squires, animation supervisor Tom Bertino and cinematographer John R.

The Man Behind the Mask, a newly filmed interview with Chuck Russell

From Strip to Screen, a newly filmed interview with Mike Richardson, Mike Werb and Mark Verheiden

Green Faces Blue Screens, a newly filmed interview with visual effects supervisor Scott Squires

Sssssssplicin’!, a newly filmed interview with editor Arthur Coburn

Ask Peggy, a newly filmed interview with actor Amy Yasbeck

Toeing the Conga Line, a newly filmed interview with choreographer Jerry Evans featuring never-before-seen rehearsal footage

Terriermania, a new video essay by critic Elizabeth Purchell on canine sidekick Milo

Archival featurettes Return to Edge City, Introducing Cameron Diaz, Cartoon Logic, What Makes Fido Run, The Making Of, on-set interview bites with the cast and director and B-Roll footage

Deleted scenes, with optional commentary by director Chuck Russell

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring two original artwork options

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and original production notes

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring two original artwork options

Six postcard-sized reproduction artcards

Description: Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey), a mild-mannered bank clerk in Edge City, can’t bring himself to approach Tina Carlyle (Cameron Diaz), a stunning nightclub singer who’s captured his heart. Everything changes when Stanley discovers an ancient mask with supernatural abilities, unleashing a bold, unstoppable and uncontrollable version of himself: the Mask. With reality-bending powers and boundless cartoon energy, Stanley becomes a whirlwind of mischief, soon attracting the attention of both the police and a crew of dangerous criminals.



4k Sample