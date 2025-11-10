Home4k Blu-rayThe Mask (1994) Is Releasing In 4k Ultra HD With Dolby Vision...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

The Mask (1994) Is Releasing In 4k Ultra HD With Dolby Vision & Atmos

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Mask 1994 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow
The Mask (1994) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Buy on Amazon

The Mask (1994) starring Jim Carrey is releasing in 4k for the first time on November 11, 2025. The 4k restoration was approved by director Chuck Russell and features Dolby Vision/HDR10. Audio options include DTS-HD MA 5.1, lossless stereo, and a brand new Dolby Atmos mix.

The Limited Edition from Arrow Video includes a reversible sleeve with two original artwork options, an illustrated collector’s booklet, double-sided fold-out poster, and six postcard-sized reproduction artcards.

The Mask (1994) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $33.99 (List: $59.99) from Amazon.

The Mask 1994 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow open
The Mask (1994) 4k UHD Limited Edition Arrow Video Buy on Amazon

Disc Specs

  • 4K restoration of the film from the original camera negative by Arrow Films approved by director Chuck Russell
  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio, lossless stereo audio and a brand new Dolby Atmos mix
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Bonus Materials

  • Archive audio commentary with Chuck Russell
  • Archive audio commentary with Chuck Russell, New Line co-chairman Bob Shaye, screenwriter Mike Werb, executive producer Mike Richardson, producer Bob Engelman, ILM VFX supervisor Scott Squires, animation supervisor Tom Bertino and cinematographer John R.
  • The Man Behind the Mask, a newly filmed interview with Chuck Russell
  • From Strip to Screen, a newly filmed interview with Mike Richardson, Mike Werb and Mark Verheiden
  • Green Faces Blue Screens, a newly filmed interview with visual effects supervisor Scott Squires
  • Sssssssplicin’!, a newly filmed interview with editor Arthur Coburn
  • Ask Peggy, a newly filmed interview with actor Amy Yasbeck
  • Toeing the Conga Line, a newly filmed interview with choreographer Jerry Evans featuring never-before-seen rehearsal footage
  • Terriermania, a new video essay by critic Elizabeth Purchell on canine sidekick Milo
  • Archival featurettes Return to Edge City, Introducing Cameron Diaz, Cartoon Logic, What Makes Fido Run, The Making Of, on-set interview bites with the cast and director and B-Roll footage
  • Deleted scenes, with optional commentary by director Chuck Russell
  • Theatrical trailer
  • Image gallery
  • Reversible sleeve featuring two original artwork options
  • Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and original production notes
  • Double-sided fold-out poster featuring two original artwork options
  • Six postcard-sized reproduction artcards

Description: Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey), a mild-mannered bank clerk in Edge City, can’t bring himself to approach Tina Carlyle (Cameron Diaz), a stunning nightclub singer who’s captured his heart. Everything changes when Stanley discovers an ancient mask with supernatural abilities, unleashing a bold, unstoppable and uncontrollable version of himself: the Mask. With reality-bending powers and boundless cartoon energy, Stanley becomes a whirlwind of mischief, soon attracting the attention of both the police and a crew of dangerous criminals.

4k Sample

Previous article
Wicked Is Getting Re-Released In This Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Wicked poster cropped

Wicked Is Getting Re-Released In This Limited Edition 4k SteelBook

HD Report - 0
One Battle After Another FPO

One Battle After Another Release Dates Confirmed On 4k UHD, Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0
new blu-ray 4k digital releases nov 11 2025

Caught Stealing, HIM, & More 4k, Blu-ray, & Digital Releases This...

HD Report - 0