The Smashing Machine Will Get 4k & HD Blu-ray Releases From A24

The Smashing Machine (2024) 4k UHD A24

A24 will release 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions The Smashing Machine (2025) starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The physical media release is expected in late January, 2026.

The movie premiered in digital for streaming/download on November 4, 2024. (Buy/Rent on Prime Video)

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Smashing Machine is presented with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Optional subtitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

Bonus features include director commentary with Benny Safdie, “What It Means to be a Fighter: Making The Smashing Machine” featurette, 16mm camera test, and six Collectible Postcards.

Special Features (Blu-ray)

  • Director Commentary with Benny Safdie
  • “What It Means to be a Fighter: Making The Smashing Machine” Featurette
  • 16mm Camera Test
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Set of Six Collectible Postcards

Special Features (Digital)*

  • Director Commentary with Benny Safdie
  • Two Deleted Scenes

    *On select platforms

Description: The Smashing Machine is a biographical drama film about the life of pioneering MMA fighter Mark Kerr. It follows his rise to fame in the late 1990s while also depicting his struggles with addiction and a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, played by Emily Blunt. The movie is based on the 2002 HBO documentary of the same name, which chronicled the same period in Kerr’s life.

