Borderline Starring Samara Weaving Is Available On Blu-ray, DVD & Streaming Digital

Borderline (2025) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Borderline (2025) starring Samara Weaving is available in disc formats including Blu-ray and DVD, as well as streaming in digital (included with Prime Video).

The movie was released to digital in March, 2025, followed by the disc editions from Magnolia Home Entertainment on June 10, 2025.

On Blu-ray Disc and in Digital HD, Borderline is presented in 1080p at 1.66:1 aspect ratio (in 16 x 9 frame). The English-language soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 with optional subtitles in English SDH.

Bonus Features

  • The Making of Borderline – Featurette
  • Trailers

Borderline on Blu-ray is list priced $14.10 (List: $29.98) on Blu-ray and $14.10 (List: $26.98) on DVD on Amazon. In Digital, Borderline costs $4.99 to rent and $9.99 to purchase on Prime Video.

Borderline theatrical poster
Borderline (2025) Buy/Rent on Prime Video
Borderline Blu-ray specs
Borderline (2025) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Logline: A bodyguard protects a pop superstar and her athlete boyfriend from a determined stalker in 1990s Los Angeles.

Description: COCAINE BEAR writer Jimmy Warden makes his twisted directorial debut in this edge-of-your-seat thriller. A violent sociopath Paul (Ray Nicholson), escapes from a mental hospital and embarks on a dangerous rampage. His target: Sofia (Samara Weaving), a world-famous pop star. An obsessive fan, he takes Sofia hostage in her own home, delusionally believing they’re getting married. Paul is desperate to prove his dedication but Sofia’s just trying to survive the night. As Paul grows more unhinged, his fantasy becomes more dangerous. With help from her loyal bodyguard (Eric Dane), Sofia must fight not only her life, but for her sanity, and escape the sinister grip of her stalker and his growing group of accomplices.

HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

