Mufasa: The Lion King Is Available On 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray & This Limited Edition SteelBook

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) 4k Collectible SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King is available on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition Collectible SteelBook. The 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray edition includes copies of the movie on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital, while the 2-disc Blu-ray edition includes copies on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital.

Each edition is loaded with bonus features such as a Full-Length Sing-Along, Finding Milele: The Making of Mufasa: The Lion King, Songs of the Savanna, Ostrich Eggs with Timon & Pumbaa, 4 deleted scenes, and more. (See below.)

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Mufasa: The Lion King is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. The Blu-ray presents the film in 1080p (HD) with DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and French for the main feature.

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) is priced $38.20 (List: $44.98) for the 4k SteelBook and $24.24 (List: $40.99) for the Blu-ray edition on Amazon.

You can also purchase or rent the film from digital platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and FandangoAtHome.

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook

Blu-ray/DVD/Digital

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Amazon | Walmart

Bonus Materials