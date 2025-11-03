Mufasa: The Lion King Is Available On 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray & This Limited Edition SteelBook

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King is available on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition Collectible SteelBook. The 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray edition includes copies of the movie on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital, while the 2-disc Blu-ray edition includes copies on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital.
Each edition is loaded with bonus features such as a Full-Length Sing-Along, Finding Milele: The Making of Mufasa: The Lion King, Songs of the Savanna, Ostrich Eggs with Timon & Pumbaa, 4 deleted scenes, and more. (See below.)
On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Mufasa: The Lion King is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. The Blu-ray presents the film in 1080p (HD) with DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and French for the main feature.
Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) is priced $38.20 (List: $44.98) for the 4k SteelBook and $24.24 (List: $40.99) for the Blu-ray edition on Amazon.
You can also purchase or rent the film from digital platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and FandangoAtHome.
4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook
Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
Bonus Materials
- Full-Length Sing-Along – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.
- Finding Milele: The Making of Mufasa: The Lion King – Join visionary director Barry Jenkins and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King on an epic journey to create a brand-new chapter in the story of The Lion King. Explore how the story was developed and the technology used to make Mufasa’s world come to life.
- Songs of the Savanna – Director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda sit down to discuss the excitement and challenges of creating the music for Mufasa: The Lion King.
- Ostrich Eggs with Timon & Pumbaa – Timon and Pumbaa reveal fun facts and some of the hidden references in the movie.
- Protect the Pride – Learn how Disney and The Lion Recovery Fund are working to protect the pride and conserve lions in the wild.
- Outtakes – Watch the cast having fun in the recording booth.
- Deleted Scenes:
- Who’s the Mole Rat?
- What Do You Feel in There?
- Have Faith in Her
- Taka’s Dream
- Music Video: “I Always Wanted a Brother” IRL – Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King as they perform “I Always Wanted A Brother” backstage at a film shoot.
- Song Selections:
- Milele (First Rain)
- I Always Wanted a Brother
- Bye Bye
- We Go Together
- Tell Me It’s You
- Brother Betrayed