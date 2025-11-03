Home4k Blu-rayMufasa: The Lion King Is Available On 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray &...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVD

Mufasa: The Lion King Is Available On 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray & This Limited Edition SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Mufasa- The Lion King 4k SteelBook open
Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) 4k Collectible SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King is available on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in a Limited Edition Collectible SteelBook. The 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray edition includes copies of the movie on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray and Digital, while the 2-disc Blu-ray edition includes copies on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital.

Each edition is loaded with bonus features such as a Full-Length Sing-Along, Finding Milele: The Making of Mufasa: The Lion King, Songs of the Savanna, Ostrich Eggs with Timon & Pumbaa, 4 deleted scenes, and more. (See below.)

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, Mufasa: The Lion King is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio. The Blu-ray presents the film in 1080p (HD) with DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and French for the main feature.

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) is priced $38.20 (List: $44.98) for the 4k SteelBook and $24.24 (List: $40.99) for the Blu-ray edition on Amazon.

You can also purchase or rent the film from digital platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and FandangoAtHome.

4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook

Mufasa The Lion King 4k Blu-ray SteelBook 1000px
Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) 4k Collectible SteelBook Amazon | Walmart

Blu-ray/DVD/Digital

Mufasa The Lion King Blu-ray 1000px
Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Amazon | Walmart

Bonus Materials

  • Full-Length Sing-Along – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.
  • Finding Milele: The Making of Mufasa: The Lion King – Join visionary director Barry Jenkins and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King on an epic journey to create a brand-new chapter in the story of The Lion King. Explore how the story was developed and the technology used to make Mufasa’s world come to life.
  • Songs of the Savanna – Director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda sit down to discuss the excitement and challenges of creating the music for Mufasa: The Lion King.
  • Ostrich Eggs with Timon & Pumbaa – Timon and Pumbaa reveal fun facts and some of the hidden references in the movie.
  • Protect the Pride – Learn how Disney and The Lion Recovery Fund are working to protect the pride and conserve lions in the wild.
  • Outtakes – Watch the cast having fun in the recording booth.
  • Deleted Scenes:
    • Who’s the Mole Rat?
    • What Do You Feel in There?
    • Have Faith in Her
    • Taka’s Dream
  • Music Video: “I Always Wanted a Brother” IRL – Join Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King as they perform “I Always Wanted A Brother” backstage at a film shoot.
  • Song Selections:
    • Milele (First Rain)
    • I Always Wanted a Brother
    • Bye Bye
    • We Go Together
    • Tell Me It’s You
    • Brother Betrayed
Previous article
This Week’s New 4k, Blu-ray & Digital Releases Nov. 4, 2025
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook

The Fantastic Four- First Steps 4k SteelBook
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon


The Dark Knight Trilogy SteelBook Case

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray/Digital
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k UHD/BD Limited SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive!


Superman 5-Film SteelBook

Superman 5-Film Collection 4k UHD BD SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive 800px
Superman 5-Film Collection Limited Edition SteelBook Library Case Amazon Exclusive

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray

Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Digital
Superman (2025) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

M:I 8 - The Final Reckoning SteelBook

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k Blu-ray SteelBook
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning 4k UHD Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy 4k

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4K UHD Buy on Amazon

Classic James Bond in 4k/HDR/Atmos!

James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray angle
James Bond Sean Connery 6-Film Collection Standard Edition Buy on Amazon

Middle-Earth 6 Film Collection

Middle-Earth 6-Film Collection 4k UHD BD Digital

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Friends in 4k!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2025 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray digital nov 4 2025

This Week’s New 4k, Blu-ray & Digital Releases Nov. 4, 2025

HD Report - 0
The Breakfast Club (1985) 4k UHD BD Criterion

The Breakfast Club Is Releasing In 4k For The First Time

HD Report - 0
Hard Boiled (1992) 4k UHD

Hard Boiled (1992) Has Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

HD Report - 0